Cloud Bread Cinnamon Pancakes

Yes, cinnamon pancakes can be a healthy and filling way to start your day.
By Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN
Published on March 15, 2024 | 3:24 PM
This recipe is excerpted from the cookbook The Food That Loves You Back by Ilana Mulstein MS, RDN. Photographs by Corinne QuesnelUsed with permission of Mango Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

If you're new to me and my content, you may not know what cloud breads are, but when I was pregnant with baby number 3, cloud bread was all I craved! And it quickly became one of the first videos in my viral video series I created to grow my TikTok following in 2020. Almost every day I experimented with a new fun way to enjoy the cloud bread recipe, most of the time inspired by suggestion from someone in my comments.

Read on to see how I turned my cloud bread into delicious cinnamon pancakes!

You'll Need

  • 1 cup (237 ml) egg whites
  • 1 tbsp. (8 g) cornstarch, almond flour, or arrowroot starch
  • 2 tbsp. (25 g) monk fruit sugar substitute or 2 packets of stevia
  • ½ tbsp (4.5 g) cinnamon
  • ⅓ tsp. (2 g) salt
  • ¼ tsp. (1.5 ml) vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp. (5 g) butter, ghee, or coconut oil
  • ½ tsp (1.3 g) powdered sugar

How to Make It

  1. Beat 1 cup (237 ml) egg whites until big and cloud-like.
  2. Add in tbsp (8 g) cornstarch, almond flour, or arrowroot.
  3. Add in 1 tbsp monk fruit sweetener or one packet of stevia, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla extract to the raw egg white batter.
  4. Beat again.
  5. Grease a skillet with butter or oil and bring to medium heat. Spoon ⅓ cup (80 ml) cloud bread "pancake batter" into the pan in the same way as you would cook pancakes. After 2 to 3 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes on the other side.
  6. Top with cinnamon or optional powdered sugar (or another sweetener) and enjoy.

One note

Pairs well with fruit as a complete breakfast!

Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN
Ilana Muhlstein, MS, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and bestselling author of You Can Drop It! is the creator of the 2B Mindset weight-loss program. Read more about Ilana
