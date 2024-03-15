Go-To Tuna Recipe

This recipe is excerpted from the cookbook The Food That Loves You Back by Ilana Mulstein MS, RDN. Photographs by Corinne Quesnel. Used with permission of Mango Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

Tuna is a staple in my house and one of my kid's favorite proteins. I typically make four to five servings at a time because it lasts up to three days in the fridge and we all love it.

You'll Need

1 can (5 oz/142 g) albacore tuna, packed in water and drained

1 tbsp (15 g) avocado mayonnaise or reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 tbsp (17.5 g) Greek yogurt

¼ tsp (1.4 g) salt

¼ tsp (0.4 g) garlic powder

½ tsp (3 g) Dijon mustard

How to Make It

Wear clean rubber gloves or use very clean hands to mix together all of the ingredients in a bowl. Alternatively, you can use the back of a fork to mash thoroughly until very well combined.

Crunchy variation: add 2 tbsp of chopped celery

Make it healthier: Add in a chopped hard-boiled egg

Make it more Mediterranean: add 1 tbsp of fresh chopped parsley and dill and the juice of half a lemon.