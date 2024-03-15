Skip to content

Go-To Tuna Recipe

This isn't your typical tuna salad. In fact, it's way better.
By Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN
Published on March 15, 2024 | 3:25 PM
This recipe is excerpted from the cookbook The Food That Loves You Back by Ilana Mulstein MS, RDN. Photographs by Corinne QuesnelUsed with permission of Mango Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

Tuna is a staple in my house and one of my kid's favorite proteins. I typically make four to five servings at a time because it lasts up to three days in the fridge and we all love it.

You'll Need

  • 1 can (5 oz/142 g) albacore tuna, packed in water and drained
  • 1 tbsp (15 g) avocado mayonnaise or reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp (17.5 g) Greek yogurt
  • ¼ tsp (1.4 g) salt
  • ¼ tsp (0.4 g) garlic powder
  • ½ tsp (3 g) Dijon mustard

How to Make It

  1. Wear clean rubber gloves or use very clean hands to mix together all of the ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Alternatively, you can use the back of a fork to mash thoroughly until very well combined.

Crunchy variation: add 2 tbsp of chopped celery
Make it healthier: Add in a chopped hard-boiled egg
Make it more Mediterranean: add 1 tbsp of fresh chopped parsley and dill and the juice of half a lemon.

Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN
Ilana Muhlstein, MS, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and bestselling author of You Can Drop It! is the creator of the 2B Mindset weight-loss program. Read more about Ilana
