Two-Ingredient Beer-Battered Shrimp

Kona Beer and all-purpose flour is all you need for puffy, light, crispy shrimp.
Avatar for ET Author
By Faye Brennan
Published on May 22, 2024 | 11:02 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman
Cooking shrimp on a warm summer day can be incredibly fast and easy—we're talking two-ingredient, one-pot kind of easy.

This beer-battered shrimp recipe, courtesy of Kona Beer, uses the brand's signature Kona Big Wave brew—which some are calling the drink of the summer—and all-purpose flour to lightly coat Key West Pink Shrimp in a bright and hoppy batter. Once fried, these shrimp will produce a heaping, one-pound plate of puffy, fluffy, and deliciously crispy goodness.

This protein-packed dish is an ideal appetizer to serve a hungry crowd at your next BBQ or backyard hang. Pair it with your favorite dipping sauce (like tartar or spicy mayo) and your guests will be begging you for the recipe!

Kona Big Wave beer
Courtesy of Kona Beer
Nutrition Per Serving (4 shrimp):
Calories: 368
Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: <1 g)
Sodium: 693 mg
Carbs: 27 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 27 g

You'll Need

  • 1 can of Kona Beer, like Kona Big Wave
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 lb Key West Pink Shrimp
  • 4 cups (1 quart) vegetable oil

How to Make It

  1. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving the tails attached.
  2. In a mixing bowl, add the flour and slowly pour the beer in, whisking gently until incorporated.
  3. Preheat vegetable oil to 330 degrees in a large pot on your stovetop.
  4. Pat the shrimp dry and dip in the batter, being careful not to coat the tails.
  5. Carefully drop shrimp into the preheated oil and fry for 2-3 minutes. Remove from oil and place on a clean paper towel. Let cool slightly before serving.

 

Rather not cook? Check out these fast-food chains that serve the best shrimp.

*Nutrition info estimated using AI.

Faye Brennan
Faye is the Chief Content Officer of Galvanized Brands, overseeing all editorial content for Eat This, Not That!, Best Life, and other brands. Read more about Faye
