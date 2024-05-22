Two-Ingredient Beer-Battered Shrimp

Cooking shrimp on a warm summer day can be incredibly fast and easy—we're talking two-ingredient, one-pot kind of easy.

This beer-battered shrimp recipe, courtesy of Kona Beer, uses the brand's signature Kona Big Wave brew—which some are calling the drink of the summer—and all-purpose flour to lightly coat Key West Pink Shrimp in a bright and hoppy batter. Once fried, these shrimp will produce a heaping, one-pound plate of puffy, fluffy, and deliciously crispy goodness.

This protein-packed dish is an ideal appetizer to serve a hungry crowd at your next BBQ or backyard hang. Pair it with your favorite dipping sauce (like tartar or spicy mayo) and your guests will be begging you for the recipe!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

18 Mouthwatering Burger Recipes to Spice up Your Summer BBQs

Nutrition Per Serving (4 shrimp) :

Calories : 368

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: <1 g)

Sodium : 693 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 27 g

You'll Need

1 can of Kona Beer, like Kona Big Wave

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 lb Key West Pink Shrimp

4 cups (1 quart) vegetable oil

The Best Grilling Gear You Absolutely Need This Summer

How to Make It

Peel and devein shrimp, leaving the tails attached. In a mixing bowl, add the flour and slowly pour the beer in, whisking gently until incorporated. Preheat vegetable oil to 330 degrees in a large pot on your stovetop. Pat the shrimp dry and dip in the batter, being careful not to coat the tails. Carefully drop shrimp into the preheated oil and fry for 2-3 minutes. Remove from oil and place on a clean paper towel. Let cool slightly before serving.

Rather not cook? Check out these fast-food chains that serve the best shrimp.

*Nutrition info estimated using AI.