This recipe is excerpted from the cookbook The Food That Loves You Back by Ilana Mulstein MS, RDN. Photographs by Corinne Quesnel. Used with permission of Mango Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

If you're still new to veggies, you will discover that cauliflower nachos always dazzle the newbies. This is one of the most popular recipes for people just getting started with their health journey. One bite and you'll realize that healthy eating can be enjoyable and delicious.

You'll Need

3-4 cups (300-400 g) cauliflower florets, washed, cleaned, and cut into bite-size pieces one to two inches (2.5-5 cm) long

Olive oil spray or 2 tsp (10 ml) olive or coconut oil

1 tsp (3 g) cumin

¼ tsp (1 g) turmeric

1 tsp (3 g) Tajin or chili lime seasoning

4-6 oz (113-170 g) lean ground meat, turkey, or meatless crumbles, cooked

3 tbsp (42 g) cheese, shredded: choose from part skim cheddar, mozzarella, or Mexican cheese blend

¼ cup (70 g) plain unsweetened Greek yogurt

2 tbsp (25 g) tomatoes, chopped

½ lime, sliced into two equal wedges for garnish

1 tbsp (3 g) fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)

¼ cup (13 g) red onions, sliced (optional)

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add cauliflower; spray cauliflower with oil spray (or add oil). Toss to evenly coat the cauliflower. Add seasonings and toss again. Place seasoned cauliflower on a single layer on the baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes. While the cauliflower is roasting, brown, and cook the meat (or vegetarian crumbles) in a nonstick skillet. Safely remove the cauliflower from the oven and top evenly with meat and cheese. Return the cauliflower to the oven and cook an additional 2 to 5 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly. (You can optionally change the oven setting to low broil and cook for 2 to 3 minutes extra so the cheese and cauliflower crisp up at the edges).