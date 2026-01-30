5 Best Refrigerated Pizza Doughs in Grocery Stores, According to Shoppers

These refrigerated pizza doughs help you make crispy, bakery-style pies at home fast tonight.

Using fresh dough can take pizza night from good to outstanding, even if you don’t have a pizza oven. The convenience of store-bought dough cannot be overstated—simply let rise, roll out, and add your favorite toppings for a beautiful home-made pizza better than takeout or delivery. Pizza dough is also great for making calzones, strombolis, and so much more. So which are the best? Here are five refrigerated pizza doughs for making perfect pies every time.

Signature SELECT Traditional Pizza Dough

Signature SELECT Traditional Pizza Dough is so easy to use, and absolutely delicious. “It’s ready to go and tastes better than anything I’ve tried to make on my own,” one shopper shared. “This product is excellent for making pizza or just as a loaf of bread. Very tasty,” another agreed.

Kroger Ready-To-Bake Pizza Dough

Kroger Ready-To-Bake Pizza Dough is perfect for pizza night. “My son squished his like play dough, I stretched and pushed mine to fill a cookie sheet, and my husband threw/spun his like at an actual pizza shop. All 3 of our pizzas rose and cooked evenly and it tasted great! We will absolutely be buying this again,” one shopper said.

Pillsbury Classic Pizza Crust

Shoppers rave about the Pillsbury Classic Pizza Crust, which comes refrigerated and ready to go. “I’ve been using this dough for homemade pizza for at least half my life, if not longer. It’s the perfect pizza dough, it’s so tasty. I made a pizza tonight and I used this dough and even though it was just plain pepperoni with not enough mozzarella (because I ran out), it was so enjoyable to eat and so easy to make,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eataly Pizza Alla Pala Dough

Eataly Pizza Alla Pala Dough is exceptional, both for quality and taste. “Created in Roma, this long oval flatbread is served on a wooden pala, or ‘paddle.’ Pizza alla pala is made with a high-hydration, long-rising dough that the Roman bakers stretch lengthwise and top with complementary ingredients,” the chain says.

Manini’s Certified Gluten Free Pizza Dough

Manini’s Certified Gluten Free Pizza Dough is made exclusively with whole Ancient Grains, making it a great gluten-free choice. “Love manini’s gf/df pizza dough and the price is a great value compared to what I’ve seen at other stores,” one Walmart shopper said. “This is by far the best premade gf dough I have tasted . There’s no bitter aftertaste like some gluten free doughs.”