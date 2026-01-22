 Skip to content

7 Best Supreme Pizzas at Chain Restaurants, According to Diners

Diners share the most loaded supreme pizzas at chains, from Detroit-style stacks to deep-dish classics.
January 22, 2026

Some people prefer a simple pizza, maybe cheese or pepperoni. For others, only a pizza fully loaded with pretty much every meat and veggie will suffice. Some people call this an “everything” pizza, while others call it “supreme.” Whatever you call it, there are several chains where you can get one. Here are the 7 best supreme pizzas at chain restaurants, according to diners.

Jet’s Pizza Supreme

Jets Pizza
jetspizza/Instagram

Jet’s Pizza Supreme has a Detroit crust and topping overload. One influencer declares it’s the “most supreme pizza I could actually find,” in a video. It has 10 ingredients: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives. The ingredients are “piled high,” she says. This is “one of the best supreme pizzas I’ve ever had.”

Marco’s Meat Supremo Pizza

Marco's Meat Supremo Pizza
Marco’s Pizza/Facebook

Marco’s Meat Supremo Pizza has cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and a sprinkling of extra cheese. According to fans, it is “very fresh and tasted amazing,” one person writes.

Lou Malnati’s The Lou

Lou Malnati's The Lou Pizza
loumalnatis/Instagram

Craving a supreme without the meat? Lou Malnati’s The Lou is a pizza so good, “we gave it his name!” writes the chain. It features a spinach mix (enhanced with garlic, basil & onion), mushrooms, and sliced Roma tomatoes, covered with three cheeses, on a Garlic Buttercrust. If you do want meat on it, you can easily add sausage or pepperoni.

Giordano’s The Special or Da Pizza Deep Dish

Giordano's Pizza
giordanospizza/Instagram

Giordano’s Supreme Deep Dish is another Chicago-style pizza loaded with thick layers and lots of toppings. Choose from The Special with sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, or Da Pizza, pork & beef meatballs, thick-cut pepperoni, and spicy giardiniera. “One of the best pizza’s I’ve ever had,” writes a Redditor.

Papa Murphy’s Papa’s Favorite

Papa Murphy's Papa Murphy's Papa's Favorite Pizza
Papa Murphy's Pizza/Facebook

Papa Murphy’s Papa’s Favorite is what they consider their supreme pizza. It is loaded with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Mixed Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Cheddar, Whole-Milk Mozzarella, and Traditional Red Sauce. “The papas favorite. It has 7 toppings the most of any other pizza for the same price as the others and you can replace any toppings on the pizza with topping you may want or extra. Get more bang for your buck!” writes a former employee.

Domino’s Deluxe or Extravaganza

Domino's Extravaganza Pizza
Domino’s

Domino’s has two Everything Pizza versions. “Deluxe has: pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and sausage. Extravaganza has: ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, sausage, beef, and black olives. So the Extravaganza has everything the Deluxe has plus a few more toppings. Edit: forgot to mention that Extravaganza also includes extra cheese,” writes a Redditor.

Little Caesars Supreme

Little Caesars Supreme Pizza
Little Caesars

Little Caesars is also known for its everything pizza. “Little Caesers actually has some good pizza outside of the hot and ready. The supreme is life for me,” a Redditor says.

