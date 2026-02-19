7 Best Regional Chain Restaurants in California, According to Diners

These are the regional California chains locals love most.

Californian cuisine is as varied as its population and frequently outstanding thanks to the incredible fresh produce and endless variety available. The state is home to truly exceptional Mexican food, Korean food, burgers, diners, and so much more—it would be impossible to fit all of it in one line up, but when it comes to chain restaurants, California has some great ones. So which ones do locals love? Here are seven of the best regional chain restaurants Californian diners can’t get enough of.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out is so beloved in California it inspires art (like this gorgeous print from George Townley). The chain has a limited menu serving up delicious burgers, fries, and shakes and is known for offering outstanding quality for outstanding value. “In n Out isn’t beloved because it’s the best burger ever. It’s beloved because it absolutely slaps, especially on a late night after you’ve left some kind of event, or a theme park or a movie,” one fan said. “You just hit the always nearby In n Out because you know it’s open late, it’s not gonna break your wallet, they aren’t gonna charge you for grilled onions, and it’s gonna SLAP.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mariscos Jalisco

Mariscos Jalisco is a street food truck chain offering some of the best—if not the best—seafood tacos in the state. “Tacos are fantastic, but my favorite thing is the ceviche de camaron!” one fan said. “Whack it on a tostada, let it soften up for a sec, and hose that thing down! It’s shrimpy and briny and bright and fresh also crunchy.”

Boudin Bakery and Cafe

Boudin Bakery and Cafe is famous for beautiful sourdough bread, sandwiches, soups, and much more. “The Boudin Bakery is just one of a kind! We had the beef chili bowl with the chicken sandwich toasted! Great experience. The bakery side with the bread is nice too. They have scones and other pastries,” one happy diner shared.

Habit Burger & Grill

Habit Burger & Grill was founded in Santa Barbara in 1969 and continues to serve up the best burgers, sandwiches, and more. “The Habit Burger & Grill has NEVER missed,” one diner said. “Their consistency with food is always top tier!! I highly recommend the Santa Barbara Char, onion rings, and an ice cold strawberry lemonade! Oh and don’t forget the ranch!”

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe has been serving up outstanding Cali-Mex cuisine since 1991. “We have been coming here for longer than I can remember and they’re delicious southwest food is just as good as it was 20 years ago. I’m so happy to see that this restaurant has stood the test of time,” one diner said. “My favorite menu item is the chicken ranchero burrito, and my wife loves the crunchy tacos.”

Gen Korean BBQ House

Gen Korean BBQ was founded in Los Angeles in 2011 and has 50 locations across the country. “The quality of the BBQ was outstanding — every cut of meat was fresh, expertly marinated, and grilled to perfection right at our table,” one diner said. “The variety offered, including premium beef, pork belly, and spicy chicken, was impressive. Each bite was rich in flavor and incredibly satisfying.”

Zankou Chicken

Not so much famous as infamous, Mediterranean fast-casual chain Zankou Chicken is another Los Angeles institution known for incredible rotisserie chicken and shawarma. “10/10!! Love this place. Hidden gem and would definitely be back,” one fan raved. “I got the bowl, half-rice half-salad with rotisserie with tabouli, hummus and tahini. It was all excellent. My friend got the tri-tip shawarma plate that was even better than my bowl. I would pick that next time. The flavor of the tri-tip was amazing.”