From classic steakhouses to casual chains, diners say these spots serve standout New York strip steaks.

New York Strip is one of my favorite cuts of steak. It is just fatty enough, flavorful, and moderately tender. Cut from the short loin, it usually has rich marbling and a robust beef flavor, available boneless or bone-in, aka Kansas City Strip. Where can you get the best New York Strip steak while dining out? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best strip steak, according to diners.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip* with Shallot Butter, $70, has a cult following. The steak is carved on premises by the upscale steakhouse’s in-house butcher, then flavored with its acclaimed Hawaiian Kona coffee rub, perfectly seared, and finished with caramelized shallot butter, or sometimes a tangy Gorgonzola crust with a Cabernet reduction. The Dry Aged Strip Au Poivre is also popular. “The first bite will overpower your palate and may require you to devour a whole bread basket in order to regain form. A more careful approach will uncover some pretty succulent meat beneath and a rich velvety sauce that is plenty peppery enough on its own,” our reviewer, Chris Shott, wrote in his taste test.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House buttery, sizzling, and indulgent New York Strip steak reigns as the ultimate steak, featuring exceptional tenderness, robust flavor, and perfect marbling. “I know we aren’t crazy about chains, but Ruth’s Chris has a bone in NY strip that has to be my favorite steak yet… don’t hate on my cook preference of medium please,” says a Redditor. “I had that steak in Reno and it blew my mind,” another commented.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

The USDA Prime New York Strip at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse is a delicious and reliably tender. “Our New York Strip comes from purebred steer that’s grain-fed and raised on small and big farms across the Midwest. It’s USDA Prime — the top designation that less than 2% of all beef nationwide earns,” the restaurant writes. “​​This was absolutely divine. Melt in your mouth ish. Anybody try this cut from Fleming’s? Worth the money in my opinion. I know nothing about grilling steak so when I want a quality cut, I’m willing to pay up,” a Redditor shared.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse takes New York Strip seriously, offering a few options. The New York Strip 16oz, $70, Pepper Crusted New York Strip 16oz, $70, and Bone-In Kansas City Strip 18oz, $81. You can order any of them “Oscar Style,” topped with a specific combination of ingredients: lump crab meat, asparagus spears, and a rich béarnaise or hollandaise sauce. “My Favorite,” writes one diner. “Absolutely mouthwatering!” adds another.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse offers a delicious piece of meat at the right price. The LongHorn version is a “classic done right,” a “thick, custom” 12-ounce piece of meat seasoned edge-to-edge and “kissed” by the flame to enhance its rich, distinct flavor. There is also a new 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip, the thick-cut New York Strip coated with the chain’s “7-Pepper seasoning, fire-grilled and finished with a brown butter herb sauce.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Lots of diners recommend the 12 oz NY/KC strip at Texas Roadhouse. “If you want to ensure your steak is cut to order (instead of precut that morning like many 6/8/11 oz Sir) you can always request a specific size as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu. For example, 16oz ribeye + 2oz for an small additional cost per oz that varies per restaurant/region and you will get an 18 oz that will be cut the moment that server puts in the order,” they said.

Outback Steakhouse

The New York Strip is a popular cut at Outback. “You can’t go wrong with the New York Strip. The strip is a bone in steak (and has all the marbling along the edge,” one diner says.