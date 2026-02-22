7 Best Chain Restaurants in New York, According to Diners

These New York–based chains have built loyal followings for a reason.

New York is home to some of the most varied and raved-about restaurants in the U.S., from hole-in-the wall pizza spots to world-famous fine dining. Along with the excellent independent restaurants and diners are some impressive chain restaurant options diners love, from popular Chinese chains to delicious Peruvian and salad spots. So which ones are worth visiting? Here are seven of the best regional chain restaurants in New York, according to customers.

Xi’an Famous Foods

Xi’an Famous Foods is known for dishes like the Spicy Cumin Lamb Hand Ripped Noodles. “Insanely delicious, we ordered in the spiciest option, but it really wasn’t too spicy but still perfect. We ended up going back the next day to order this again. Definitely and highly recommend,” one diner shared. Guests appreciate that the food comes out fast.

Chopt Salad

Fan-favorite chain Chopt Salad was founded in 2001 with the original Chopt restaurant in Union Square, NYC, and continues to expand across the country. “The ingredients are always fresh, and you can taste the quality in every bite,” one diner said. “My latest order was a steak wrap – the tender steak was cut into just the right size pieces, and the mix of arugula, tomatoes, and cheese was spot on.”

Pio Pio

Peruvian chain Pio Pio serves up outstanding Pollo ala Brasa rotisserie chicken and Aji Verde green sauce diners rave about. “We got the calamari, limeneo cebiche for starters and for entrees the Lomo soltado is a must. We also got the corvina a lo macho. The sauce was AMAZING for the seafood,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Levain Bakery

Levain Bakery chain claims to have New York City’s most famous cookies, proudly baked in house every day since 1995. “The cookies are always freshly baked, warm, and perfectly thick on the inside,” one happy diner shared. “We tried the original cookie and the triple chocolate with dark chocolate, both of them incredible and exactly as good as everyone says. We also had a specialty coffee to go with them, which was a great match and very enjoyable.”

Bareburger

Bareburger is known for burgers made with high-quality, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients. “One of the highlights for me was the wide variety of delicious vegan options available – it’s not always easy to find such a thoughtful and tasty plant-based selection,” one diner shared.

Tacombi

Tacombi is a popular Mexican chain with locations throughout New York. “These were the tacos I’ve been craving! I got to try a new soup as well which was perfect, warm flavors with chicken and lime. The salsas served on the side were so fresh with just the right amount of heat abs flavor,” one fan said.

Dallas BBQ

Dallas BBQ is a New York chain serving up chicken, ribs, BBQ, burgers, frozen cocktails, and more. “We started with the chicken wings, which were absolutely amazing and full of flavor. For our main meal, we had burgers, and they were delicious, cooked perfectly, and very satisfying,” one diner said of their meal.