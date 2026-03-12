Shop the 7 best frozen pizzas loaded with more gooey, delicious cheese than any other brand.

I have a confession to make: I love frozen pizza. Some people scoff at the idea of freezer pizza and would rather spend triple the price for a fresh pizzeria version. But there is something so nostalgic and right about a good, frozen pizza that is comforting, delicious, and satisfying. What should you grab the next time you are at the store, if you are craving the most delicious, cheesy pizza? Here are 7 frozen pizzas with more cheese than any other brand.

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza is an affordable four Italian cheese blend pizza that shoppers buy on repeat. The great-tasting, “no artificial anything pizza” comes with seasoning packets so you can customize each slice with our own special blend of Italian seasoning or chili flakes. “Best pizza,” writes a shopper. “My son loves this pizza!” “Crispy crust and lots of cheese!” a Redditor adds.

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza is legendary for its bold flavors, thick-cut mozzarella, and pizzeria-style crust. It has “ridiculous amounts of shredded mozzarella and white cheddar cheese atop our stone-fired butter pizza crust and secret-recipe tomato sauce. Then, it’s topped with MO slices of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Cheese on top of cheese, now that’s a cheese pizza,” they say.

Motor City 4 Cheese

Motor City 4 Cheese is perfect for cheese lovers. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.

Tombstone Five Cheese Pizza

Tombstone Five Cheese Pizza has a third pound of dairy. “OMGOSH…. If this pizza were human, I would marry it. Don’t let the low price fool you… this pizza is the CHEESIEST out there, and the crust is perfectly done,” writes a Walmart shopper. “Tombstone’s 5-Cheese Original Thin Crust Pizza is our family’s favorite pizza! It tastes better than some of the more expensive options out there. The pizza has just the right amount of cheese, making every bite cheesy and satisfying,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Home Run Inn Classic

Home Run Inn Classic has a dense, buttery cheese coating. “Best Cheese Pizza in 50 Years!” writes a shopper. “Home Run hit it ‘out of the park’ with me. The whole milk mozzarella melted and tasted amazing. One slice of 6 has 30% of daily calcium. The crust is both soft on the inside and cracker crunchy on the bottom. Best I’ve had in 50 years of pizza eating!”

DiGiorno Five Cheese Frozen Pizza with Cheese Stuffed Crust

Another popular cheese option is the DiGiorno Five Cheese Frozen Pizza with Cheese Stuffed Crust with two and a half feet of cheese. “I was skeptical because a few years ago I tried every frozen brand trying to find the best cheese pizza and they were all so flavorless. My kids only eat cheese. In my efforts to save money on delivery pizza I decided to try this one. My kids always want the cheese in the crust. This turned out to be quite good, maybe even better than delivery, and WAY cheaper. I will continue to buy this as long as it continues to taste yummy,” one writes. “Every Friday my family has pizza night and my kids always asked for cheese filled crust pizza- this is the best and my kids love it so much!! Super easy and affordable,” adds another.

Whole Foods 365 Thin Crust

Whole Foods 365 pizza is my daughter’s top pick. They taste incredibly fresh and delicious, made with enriched unbleached white flour, and they use only real cheese. Other ingredients include EVOO, tomato paste, organic cane sugar, and lots of herbs and spices. She insists that the cheese pizza (she prefers the thin crust) is better than anything she’s had at a restaurant.