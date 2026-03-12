The 6-Minute Chair Routine That Restores Hip Strength Faster Than Floor Stretches After 60

Build strong, healthy hips by adding this simple chair workout to your day.

Your hips are pretty much body central. They keep your spine and pelvis stable while improving stability and balance. In fact, research shows that strong hip abductors are essential for mobility. Hip strength also helps you avoid issues like IT band syndrome, pain in the lower back, or ACL injuries. If you’re looking to build strong, healthy hips, we spoke with an expert who shares a speedy six-minute chair workout that’ll help you do exactly that.

“After 60, a combination of normal age-related muscle loss and a statistically likely more sedentary lifestyle can mean the muscles around the hips are not challenged in the ways needed for maintaining strength, balance, and conditioning,” explains John White, Level 3 Sports Massage Therapist, running expert, and qualified adult nurse. “As a result, weakened muscles can feel tighter and harder to control when standing from a sitting position. Traditional floor stretches gently ease tension held within these tight muscles, giving fast but temporary relief, but for some, getting down to the floor (and back up again!) may not only be hard work but also potentially cause injury. Chair / seated exercises are effective and can be a safer option for many—especially after 60.”

The 6-Minute Chair Routine That Restores Hip Strength

To obtain long-term benefits, it’s essential not only to stretch, but also to strengthen your hip muscles. This, in turn, improves flexibility and comfort.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perform each exercise for at least 90 seconds per day.

“Making this routine a regular habit will show benefits quickly. You’ll want to combine it with other gentle exercises for overall health, and the occasional massage for muscle relief and stimulation is a great way to reduce any tension, and reward your effort,” says White.

Seated Hip Abduction

Begin by sitting tall. Place a resistance band just above your knees. Alternatively, place your hands on your outer thighs, pressing inward to create resistance. Push your thighs out. Hold for 2 seconds. Slowly return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Seated External Rotation

Begin sitting tall. One leg at a time, rotate your knee inward with your toes slightly lifted. Hold for 2 seconds at the widest point. Gradually return to the start position. Complete 2 sets of 10 reps per side.

Seated Heel Press-Back Glute Squeeze

Begin sitting tall at the edge of your chair. Press one heel back and into the ground at an angle while squeezing your bottom glute cheek. Hold the squeeze for 3 seconds. Release and relax your heel. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Slow Sit-to-Stand