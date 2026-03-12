Discover the 4 best chain restaurants serving delicious half-rack rib dinners under $20.

Ordering a rack of ribs can feel indulgent and a little aggressive, especially if you don’t have a huge appetite or budget. Luckily, lots of places serve a half-rack of ribs, which generally consists of around six pieces of meat instead of approximately 12. Where can you get a delicious half-rack rib dinner with all the fixings, like cornbreads, beans, and slaw, for less than $20? Here are 4 chain restaurants serving the best half-rack rib dinners under $20.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit Half-Rack

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit uses wood-burning hickory pits to smoke its ribs. On the menu is a 6-piece rib meal for $18. One Redditor called it “solid” in a review. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonny’s BBQ St. Louis Ribs

Sonny’s BBQ is another popular chain serving hickory-smoked pork, chicken, and ribs at fair prices, with almost everything under $20. The chain is famous for ribs cooked in multiple styles, wet, dry, St. Louis-style, or baby back. You can actually get a full order of St. Louis Ribs for $17.29 or Baby Back for $19.49, each served with BBQ beans, coleslaw, and cornbread. Diners maintain the chain offers a lot of bang for the buck.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque serves fresh-smoked meats in generous portions for a fraction of the price of other plaes. You can enjoy St. Louis–cut pork ribs are “bite off the bone” perfection, with a half slab plus sides for just $17.99. “We don’t limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbecue found across the country,” the restaurant says.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is a solid barbecue joint with patriotic flair serving up meat in 23 states, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, and Wisconsin. People praise the quality of the food and the prices. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says. The majority of menu items are under $20, including five baby back ribs for $14.79. Sides are served a la carte, with most priced around $3.50.