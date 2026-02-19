6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Ribeyes Than Any Other Chains

These chain restaurants serve massive ribeyes that steak lovers say are worth the splurge.

A good ribeye, both bone-in and boneless, remains one of the most popular steakhouse choices for meat-lovers. This beautifully marbled cut of beef contains enough fat to give it a distinctly rich flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture, and is forgiving even of longer cook times. Because this steak is so rich it’s quite filling, but for those who want even more of a good thing, there are some absolutely huge ones available. Here are six chain restaurants with ribeyes bigger than other chains.

Ruth’s Chris

The 40oz Tomahawk Ribeye at Ruth’s Chris is described as “a perfect steak to share between two people” for a special occasion. “The tomahawk is cut according to the thickness of the rib bone, and is generally about 2 inches thick, while typically weighing between 30 and 45 ounces,” the chain says about this showstopper of a steak.

Mastro’s

The 33oz “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop at Mastro’s is a 28-day wet-aged USDA Prime steak cooked in a 1,500-degree broiler served sizzling hot with clarified butter on plates heated to 450 degrees. “Split the 33oz chef’s cut ribeye with one of my boys. We asked for medium rare, definitely got closer to rare but the 400 deg F plates they gave us helped us cook each slice a little more. 9/10,” one diner shared, with a picture, via Reddit.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse offers a 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye “for the table” which is actually ideal for Valentine’s Day. “The tomahawk was so juicy and well seasoned!” one diner who was celebrating their son’s birthday shared via Yelp. “All the food was full of flavors, we were so full and we kept saying it will be our last bite but we can’t stop eating.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Outlaw Ribeye at LongHorn Steakhouse is a 20 oz steak of perfectly-cooked deliciousness. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite,” the chain says.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has several excellent steaks on the menu, including the 22 oz Bone-In Ribeye. “The bone-in ribeye was insanely good. Absolute perfection,” one diner said. Fans also rave about the iconic Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye with 15-Year Aged Balsamic (hand-carved and flavored with an exclusive porcini rub, EVOO and aged balsamic).

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky has a beautiful 28 oz USDA Prime Signature Dry-Aged Bone-In Ribeye on the menu, plus a 44 oz. black grade Wagyu Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye which is carved tableside and served with confit herbed potatoes. “One of the best steaks I’ve ever had. We ordered Tomahawk Ribeye dry aged steak and it was so delicious. It was enough for 2 of us for dinner and we still had leftovers. We will be coming here again,” one fan shared.