6 Best Frozen Fish Sticks Made With 100% Whole Fish, According to Shoppers

Shop these top-rated frozen fish sticks made with real fillets.

Frozen fish sticks are a delicious, protein-packed food that heats up quickly in the oven or air fryer and perfect for homemade fish tacos, sandwiches, burritos and more. These crunchy sticks are packed with flakey, tender white meat like cod or pollock, and are loved with adults and children alike. If you’re looking for top-quality fish sticks made with real fillets rather than a minced filling, there are several options to choose from. Here are six of the best frozen fish sticks made with real fish fillets that customers love.

Kidfresh Fish Sticks

Kidfresh Fish Sticks are made from whole fillets of Alaska pollock and perfect for kids and adults alike. “We love the simple ingredients and the great taste. These are our favorites,” one shopper said of these chickpea-breaded treats.

Ian’s Natural Foods Fish Sticks

Ian’s Natural Foods Fish Sticks are made from tender, flaky, sustainable wild-caught Alaskan Pollock fish filets coated in crispy golden gluten-free breading. Shoppers love the quality and taste, especially for a gluten-free option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gorton’s Super Crunchy Fish Sticks

Gorton’s Super Crunchy Fish Sticks are made from whole fillets of wild-caught and sustainably sourced Alaskan Pollock, with no artificial colors or flavors. “These are by far the best fish sticks we’ve ever eaten and we can only find them at Sam’s. Hope they will always continue to stock them!” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets are made from Alaska Pollock and raved about by customers, who say they are ideal for fish sandwiches. “I love these! They make excellent tacos too,” one Redditor said. “They make great sliders on king’s Hawaiian rolls!! One of my favorite items TJ sells,” another commented.

Trident Seafoods The Ultimate Fish Stick

Trident Seafoods The Ultimate Fish Stick are made from wild-caught Alaska pollock. “Brown and delicious. “You do need to spray some oil in the air fryer so they don’t stick. A better lemon malt vinegar and tartar sauce and you’re eating like the happiest toddler in the world,” one Costco shopper said.

Field Day Wild Caught Cod Sticks

Field Day Fish Sticks Wild Caught Cod Sticks are made from real cod, no filler. These flaky fish sticks are perfect for making fried fish wraps with your favorite tortillas, or fish tacos. These sticks are made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.