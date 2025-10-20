7 BBQ Chains Still Piling Your Plate High With Smoked Meat

The best BBQ chains are known for serving up large amounts of perfectly cooked meat, but where can you find the best bang for your buck? With eating out more expensive than ever, especially for meat options, diners want to know they’re getting the most for their money. Luckily many chain restaurants offer up giant platters of tasty meats and sides that leave customers more than satisfied. Here are seven BBQ chains where you’re guaranteed not to leave hungry.

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s BBQ serves up big, beautiful platters for hungry diners to enjoy. The All American Feast contains a full slab of St. Louis-Style Spareribs, a whole Country-Roasted Chicken, choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork. Each platter is served with Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, Sweet Corn and Corn Bread Muffins.

L&L Hawaiian Barbeque

Diners love the generous portions at L&L Hawaiian Barbeque. “Even the small Loco Moco is filling and delicious. Kalua pork is excellent and the BBQ sauce for it is authentic. Macaroni salad tastes like what you get from a food window in Honolulu,” one fan said. “A bit pricey, but the large portions are 1.5 to 2 meals.”

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit offers a Build Your Own Plate option where guests can choose three Slow Smoked Meats and two Homestyle Sides served with delicious Texas Toast. “The food is great. I had a combo plate with brisket, ribs and sausage as well as a fountain drink. A little pricey, but I would go back for more,” one customer said.

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q offers meats priced by the 1/2LB, but diners can order as little or as much as they would like. “For lunch, I definitely recommend their baked potatoes! 1 or 2 meat choices, or plain…all are great, and a fair deal if you want an inexpensive but barbeque craving-buster. They are actually huge… enough to save half for a light dinner later,” one diner said.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ serves up very generous plates and platters of meat that customers appreciate. “Probably one of the best barbecue brisket and turkey anywhere…you gotta try the greens with potatoes sides…cornbread is top notch…good size portions,” one diner said.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has all you can eat ribs specials and diners love it. “Sunday lunch. I had the all-you-can-eat St. Louis Ribs and she had the Pulled Pork and Smoked Wing Combo. The ribs kept coming and I had 4 extra servings. Beans and slaw was very good,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que serves up a Ribs & One Meat Dinner which contains three ribs, plus your choice of pulled pork, brisket, turkey, ham, sausage or 1/4 chicken. “I had a smoked half of a chicken, and let me tell you—this bird was cooked to perfection. It was so tender the juice was literally running out of the breast meat! I also tried the ribs, and man, I was done after that! These ribs were incredibly moist and full of flavor,” one diner said. “I usually drench my ribs in sauce, but not this time. They were so tender, yet firm enough to stay right on the bone. Perfect balance.”