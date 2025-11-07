Few dishes command as much respect from butchers as Beef Bourguignon—a recipe that showcases every nuance of great beef. The slow braise, the red wine reduction, the silky sauce—it’s all about quality meat and patience. Not every spot that serves the luxurious meal gets it right, but according to butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, there’s one place he can’t recommend enough. “A robust beef stew is best enjoyed in late fall or deep winter, when a lingering chill makes a warm, hearty meal especially comforting,” he says. “Tomato and red wine are hallmark flavors of a great stew, and while there are countless recipes, one stands out above all: Beef Bourguignon, with its rich, flavorful, saucy base.” Here’s everything to know about the delicious dish and where to go for the best Beef Bourguignon, per Chef Thomas.

Tomatoes are Vital

Every ingredient plays an important role in a recipe, but for Beef Bourguignon Chef Thomas says it’s essential to not overlook the kind of tomatoes used. “Traditionally, Beef Bourguignon is made with chuck roast, but I find that boneless short ribs yield a more succulent result,” he explains. “Tomatoes help thicken the sauce and add a deep sweetness.” He adds, “At this time of year, fresh tomatoes can be hit or miss, so I opt for canned San Marzano tomatoes rather than mealy, out-of-season ones.”

Get to Know Your Butcher

According to Chef Thomas, Beef Bourguignon isn’t challenging to make, but there are three elements needed to make a standout dish. “I recommend establishing a solid relationship with your butcher and asking for 2-inch cubes cut from the chuck roll or short ribs,” he says, “Either cut works well, as long as there is nice marbling on the beef.”

The Three Elements Needed for a Great Beef Bourguignon

For this classic stew, there are three essential elements per Chef Thomas.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

-The Meat: handled with care by your butcher, as mentioned.

-The Broth: choose a high-quality broth, whether fresh, a “Jiggle” broth, or homemade. Simmer it with wine until it reduces by 50%, concentrating flavor.

-The Vegetables: treat them like your best friends; gentle cooking is key.

Cooking Tips

In addition to the three elements, there is a certain way to prepare the dish that’s guaranteed to satisfy. “To get perfectly tender beef, plan for long, slow cooking” says Chef Thomas. “Potatoes and carrots, however, do not need as much time, so cook them in a separate pot. Once all three components are ready, combine them, and you have a perfect winterish beef stew made right at home.”

​​

Bouchon Bistro

Bouchon Bistro is a casual dining experience with French-inspired cuisine. The mini-chain has a handful of locations in California, Nevada and Florida and it’s a go-to for Beef Bourguignon. “The stew is cooked to perfection,” says Chef Thomas. “The vegetables are tender yet perfectly al dente, and the sauce… well, the sauce is worth asking for extra bread just to mop it up.”