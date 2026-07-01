These restaurant chains serve crispy fried chicken and fluffy waffles diners rave about.

While chicken and waffles isn’t the most obvious pairing, the sweet meets savory meal is on the menu for a reason: It is super delicious, satisfying, and one of the best-of-both-worlds type of culinary experiences. It hits the right flavor notes for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and when cooked right, nothing else is better. Where can you get the best chicken-and-waffles meal? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken and waffles, according to diners.

Roscoe’s House of Chicken

Roscoe’s House of Chicken is the legendary Southern California soul-food staple serving up an unbeatable chicken-and-waffles combo. “I like it – it’s impressive. Must order with the gravy. I would give the chicken a strong 8/10 with gravy. Waffles are max/10 – magical,” a Redditor said. “I’ve tried the waffle and fried chicken combo at probably every restaurant in a LA County and this place still can’t be beat,” a TripAdvisor reviewer said.

Yardbird Southern Table

Yardbird Southern Table is another great, smaller chain with locations in Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., that has a chicken-and-waffles meal on the menu that diners adore. “The chicken is really juicy and tender, regardless of the parts,” a Redditor says. “I love it.” Others agree. “The chicken and waffles were tasty and juicy and the ambience truly looks like an American Bar,” another says.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner also has a popular chicken-and-waffles meal. “My daughter & I both ordered chicken & waffles and I can honestly say I have dined sufficiently!! The 4 pieces of chicken were seasoned and fried to perfection. It tasted like my grandmother’s chicken. The Belgian waffle was cut into 4’s and topped with powdered sugar and an amazing strawberry butter that tasted like ice cream!!! Then there was the spicy syrup served on the side…OMG!!! This meal was absolutely PERFECT!! Fancier restaurants have tried and failed, but Metro Diner gets a 10 out of 10 for this awesome meal!!” a Yelper wrote. “They have epic chicken & waffles that are served with a hot honey and a special strawberry compound butter,” another added.

Love & Honey

Love & Honey, with several locations around the Philadelphia area and one in Rhode Island, is famous for chicken and waffles. “This has to be the best chicken I have had in ages. Fresh, hot and very tasty,” a Yelper says. “Worth the wait!! Waffles were fluffy and delicious. Fried chicken was crispy and cooked to perfection. Family loved everything. Wish they had a location in Texas,” another added.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

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Hattie B’s Hot Chicken serves up a fiery Nashville chicken-inspired waffle pairing. “Food was awesome, can see why is 1st. Was surprised at how delicious it was over other hot chicken. And, GET the waffles side dish. Never had anything like it,” a TripAdvisor reviewer says. “Excellent chicken and waffles,” another adds.