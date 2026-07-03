5 Seafood Chains With the Best Shrimp Scampi, According to Diners

From Bonefish Grill to Red Lobster, customers love these flavorful meals.

Shrimp scampi is a simple yet delicious dish bursting with flavor, perfect for days when you want something light yet filling. Made with shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, butter, olive oil, white wine, and lemon juice, this dish is usually served as part of a pasta dish, or with sides like mashed potatoes and rice. The shrimp has to be fresh, juicy, and top-quality for the tastiest shrimp scampi, and plenty of restaurants get it right: Here are five seafood chains with the best shrimp scamp, according to diners.

Bonefish Grill

The Scallops and Shrimp Scampi Pasta at Bonefish Grill is made with linguine, white wine garlic lemon sauce, parmesan, and diced tomato. “Our meals were delicious,” one diner said. [My husband] had the small Atlantic salmon and I had the scallops and shrimp scampi pasta and corn crab chowder, delicious!”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s Garlic Shrimp Scampi is a buttery, savory dish served with lemon. “If you like butter + garlic, this is the preparation for you. It’s a classic that my parents love. For me, it’s a lot of butter. Personally, I prefer to mix my shrimp scampi onto my Shrimp Linguini Alfredo,” one diner shared.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has flavorful, juicy shrimp scampi on the menu. “My daughter loved the corn,” one fan said. “My son devoured the shrimp scampi. The Mahi Mahi dish is both filling, light and savory! The fish and chips…yum and boy you better have an appetite for those!”

Legal Sea Foods

The Baja Shrimp Scampi at Legal Sea Foods is made with linguini, tomato, sofrito, white wine, garlic, and butter. “I ordered the shrimp scampi which was delicious! My daughter ordered the colossal shrimp, “best shrimp i’ve ever had” and the Szechuan green beans which she said was amazing,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mallards Restaurant

Mallards Restaurant has shrimp scampi as part of dishes like the Surf & Turf. “I come here often. I’ve never had a bad experience. Awesome people and even better food!” one fan said.