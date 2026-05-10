These steakhouses serve tender, richly marbled New York strip steaks.

I love a good New York strip steak, especially when dining at a steakhouse. I find that the cut is just fatty and marbled enough to get that next-level taste and texture, but not so fat-ridden that I feel gross after eating it. Where can you get the most delicious, juicy, tasty, and tender New York strips? Here are 6 top steakhouses serving the juiciest New York strip steaks.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille’s Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip with Shallot Butter, $70, is in a league of its own. Carved on the premises by the upscale steakhouse’s in-house butcher, it is first seasoned with its acclaimed Hawaiian Kona coffee rub, perfectly seared, and finished with caramelized shallot butter, or sometimes with a tangy Gorgonzola crust and a Cabernet reduction. Want to try something different? Order the Dry Aged Strip Au Poivre, another customer favorite. “The first bite will overpower your palate and may require you to devour a whole bread basket in order to regain form. A more careful approach will uncover some pretty succulent meat beneath and a rich velvety sauce that is plenty peppery enough on its own,” our reviewer, Chris Shott, wrote in a taste test.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sizzling 500°F plates, butter-basted finish.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s buttery, sizzling, and indulgent New York Strip steak reigns as the ultimate steak. Served on a sizzling 500°F plate and butter-basted to perfection, it features exceptional tenderness, robust flavor, and perfect marbling. “I know we aren’t crazy about chains, but Ruth’s Chris has a bone in NY strip that has to be my favorite steak yet… don’t hate on my cook preference of medium please,” a Redditor exclaims. “I had that steak in Reno and it blew my mind,” another commented.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The LongHorn Steakhouse New York Strip is a “classic done right,” a “thick, custom” 12-ounce piece of meat seasoned edge-to-edge and “kissed” by the flame to enhance its rich, distinct flavor. It is one of my go-to orders. Want to try something more peppery? Order the new 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip, a thick-cut New York Strip coated with the chain’s “7-Pepper seasoning, fire-grilled and finished with a brown butter herb sauce.”

Texas Roadhouse

The 12-oz NY/KC strip at Texas Roadhouse is popular with customers, as it is hand-cut daily and features a heavy salt crust. If you want to ensure your steak is cut to order, “instead of precut that morning,” you can always request a specific size “as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu,” a Redditor said. “For example, 16oz ribeye + 2oz for an small additional cost per oz that varies per restaurant/region and you will get an 18 oz that will be cut the moment that server puts in the order.”

Mastro’s Steakhouse

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There are a few New York Strip options at Mastro’s Steakhouse, both big and delicious: the New York Strip 16oz, $70, the Pepper Crusted New York Strip 16oz, $70, or the Bone-In Kansas City Strip 18oz, $81. Either can be ordered “Oscar Style,” topped with a specific combination of ingredients: lump crab meat, asparagus spears, and a rich béarnaise or hollandaise sauce. “My Favorite,” writes one diner. “Absolutely mouthwatering!” adds another.

Outback Steakhouse

The New York Strip is a popular cut at Outback, with consistent marbling and bold “Down Under” spice. “You can’t go wrong with the New York Strip. The strip is a bone in steak (and has all the marbling along the edge,” one diner says.