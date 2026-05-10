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6 Top Steakhouses Serving the Juiciest New York Strip Steaks

Evidence-Based
These steakhouses serve tender, richly marbled New York strip steaks.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 10, 2026

I love a good New York strip steak, especially when dining at a steakhouse. I find that the cut is just fatty and marbled enough to get that next-level taste and texture, but not so fat-ridden that I feel gross after eating it. Where can you get the most delicious, juicy, tasty, and tender New York strips? Here are 6 top steakhouses serving the juiciest New York strip steaks.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille Kona Crusted Dry Aged Bone In New York Strip
The Capital Grille/Facebook

The Capital Grille’s Kona-Crusted Dry Aged Bone-In NY Strip with Shallot Butter, $70, is in a league of its own. Carved on the premises by the upscale steakhouse’s in-house butcher, it is first seasoned with its acclaimed Hawaiian Kona coffee rub, perfectly seared, and finished with caramelized shallot butter, or sometimes with a tangy Gorgonzola crust and a Cabernet reduction. Want to try something different? Order the Dry Aged Strip Au Poivre, another customer favorite. “The first bite will overpower your palate and may require you to devour a whole bread basket in order to regain form. A more careful approach will uncover some pretty succulent meat beneath and a rich velvety sauce that is plenty peppery enough on its own,” our reviewer, Chris Shott, wrote in a taste test.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Strip Steak
ruthschris/Instagram

Sizzling 500°F plates, butter-basted finish.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s buttery, sizzling, and indulgent New York Strip steak reigns as the ultimate steak. Served on a sizzling  500°F plate and butter-basted to perfection, it features exceptional tenderness, robust flavor, and perfect marbling. “I know we aren’t crazy about chains, but Ruth’s Chris has a bone in NY strip that has to be my favorite steak yet… don’t hate on my cook preference of medium please,” a Redditor exclaims.  “I had that steak in Reno and it blew my mind,” another commented.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse

The LongHorn Steakhouse New York Strip is a “classic done right,” a “thick, custom” 12-ounce piece of meat seasoned edge-to-edge and “kissed” by the flame to enhance its rich, distinct flavor. It is one of my go-to orders. Want to try something more peppery? Order the new 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip, a thick-cut New York Strip coated with the chain’s “7-Pepper seasoning, fire-grilled and finished with a brown butter herb sauce.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse

The 12-oz NY/KC strip at Texas Roadhouse is popular with customers, as it is hand-cut daily and features a heavy salt crust.  If you want to ensure your steak is cut to order, “instead of precut that morning,” you can always request a specific size “as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu,” a Redditor said. “For example, 16oz ribeye + 2oz for an small additional cost per oz that varies per restaurant/region and you will get an 18 oz that will be cut the moment that server puts in the order.”

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro's/Instagram

There are a few New York Strip options at Mastro’s Steakhouse, both big and delicious: the New York Strip 16oz, $70, the Pepper Crusted New York Strip 16oz, $70, or the Bone-In Kansas City Strip 18oz, $81. Either can be ordered “Oscar Style,” topped with a specific combination of ingredients: lump crab meat, asparagus spears, and a rich béarnaise or hollandaise sauce. “My Favorite,” writes one diner. “Absolutely mouthwatering!” adds another.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse New York Strip
Outback Steakhouse

The New York Strip is a popular cut at Outback, with consistent marbling and bold “Down Under” spice. “You can’t go wrong with the New York Strip. The strip is a bone in steak (and has all the marbling along the edge,” one diner says.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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