Find the five best hand-cut steaks you can order at popular restaurant chains.

If you only want to eat the freshest steaks, always dine at a restaurant that hand-cuts them. Compared to machine-cut steaks, hand-cut steaks are trimmed by an actual butcher for superior quality and precise fat trimming. This usually improves the taste, texture, and appearance. Where can you feast on a butcher-cut steak? Here are the 5 best “hand-cut” steaks at leading restaurant chains.

Texas Roadhouse

One of the reasons Texas Roadhouse is so popular is that the steaks are hand-cut, and you can even request yours cut-to-order. The Bone-In Ribeye is a 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” and is a fan favorite. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.

LongHorn Steakhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse is also famous for hand-cutting steaks. One of the most popular is the Outlaw Ribeye, a “big” 20-ounce “premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye” is coated with their smoky Char Seasoning and “fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite,” they say. Diners agree that it’s amazing. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at Longhorn is very good!” another says.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has some of the most delicious aged, hand-cut, and perfectly seared steaks. Davidson Bettero, owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., recommends the filet mignon. “For me, hands down, The Capital Grille has the best Filet in the country,” Bettero says. “As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!” Diners agree. “Best steak I’ve ever had,” writes one Redditor.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris is famous for its custom hand-cut steaks. While steaks aren’t cheap, the restaurant only serves USDA Prime and higher grades, using a wet-aging process to ensure tenderness and flavor without freezing. The brand earns the top spot due to several factors, including its devotion to high-quality beef, consistency, and high-class service.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s hand-cuts steaks daily, including the prime filet mignon and the 14-ounce bone-in filet mignon. “This highly sought-after cut of beef is held in the highest regard because of its rarity, tenderness, and melt-in-your-mouth texture. In fact, its very name in French translates to cute, dainty, and delicate. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or determined to make every day extraordinary, our much raved-about Main Filet Mignon and Petite Filet Mignon will elevate any dining experience,” they say.