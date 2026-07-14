These restaurant chains serve cheeseburgers and fries that diners say are the perfect pairing.

When it comes to burgers and French fries, not all chains are created equal. Furthermore, some chains have better burgers, while others are praised for fries. However, there are a handful that manage to nail both the burger and the French fry perfectly. Where can you get the best cheeseburger-and-fries combo? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best cheeseburger-and-fries combos, according to diners.

Culver’s

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The only thing that makes Culver’s iconic ButterBurger better is eating it with its next-level crinkle-cut fries. “Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers,” one person says. A Redditor adds that “no other french fry comes close to them. They are always warm, crispy, and perfectly salted. The cheese curds are amazing too but I just can’t begin to get the hate on the perfect crinkle cut fries,” they wrote.

Freddy’s Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has the best smash cheeseburgers and shoestring fries. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger,” one person maintains. Another declared it a “god level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said. The fries are thin and crispy. “I really like their matchstick fries, but they do need to be eaten immediately. The fries and the custard ice cream are the reason why I eat here a few times a year,” one person suggests.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out cooks cheeseburgers and fries to order. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says about the chain’s reputation for having the best burgers in the world. The chain cooks fries the classic method, shipping Kennebec potatoes fresh, cutting them on‑site, and frying them in sunflower oil. The fries are also “peeled and hand-diced” at each location.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s burgers plus fries are the perfect pairing. “Shake Shack fries are the best fries,” one Redditor maintains. “They’re even better than five guys fries. They are crispy on the outside but aren’t cardboard hard on the inside. And they’re the perfect amount of salty so they still have flavor yet don’t dry out your mouth. The bacon they serve with it is a little nasty but the fries are the best. Shake shack fries are the best/”

Five Guys

Five Guys cooks up juicy burgers and serves them with hand-cut fries. “Fresh never frozen all beef patties, melty American cheese, and an assortment of top tier additions like savory grilled mushrooms and A1 sauce. What’s not to like?” writes a Redditor. When it comes to the fries, there is a secret ingredient. “That peanut oil makes them so good,” says Redditor u/kaywhynot. “Five Guys fries are awesome. Especially when they give you a bagful of extras,” adds u/the\_jaded\_optimist.