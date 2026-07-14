7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Crispiest Fish and Chips

Enjoy perfectly fried, golden-brown seafood at these highly rated restaurant spots.

Really good fish and chips must be crispy, no question about it. While there might be some leeway for soggy chips (this is typical of a British chip shop where the chips get steamed in the paper packaging) the battered fish absolutely has to be crispy on the outside, and tender on the inside. Finding really good crispy fried fish is easier than you think, as many restaurants pride themselves on serving perfectly fried seafood and sides diners love: Here are seven to add to your bucket list.

Pinchers

Pinchers Famous Fish & Chips is a delicious meal made with crispy Alaskan Pollock, fries, and coleslaw. “I ordered fish and chips, delicious… the fish was cooked to perfection,” one diner said. “Very tasty, hand cut French fries and fresh green beans.”

Brown Bag Seafood Co.

The generously-portioned beer-battered Fish & Chips at Brown Bag Seafood Co. is an authentic option served with fries, slaw, tartar sauce, and malt vinegar. “I love Fish N Chips. This was some of the best I’ve had,” one diner said. “Great crisp on the fish and chips.”

Bonefish Grill

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Bonefish Grill diners love the perfectly-cooked Fish & Chips plate. “I had the best fish and chips this side of England so that’s why 5 circles,” one diner said via Tripadvisor. “Done perfectly with hot chips as well. So much so leftovers for lunch.”

Bluesalt Fish Grill

Bluesalt Fish Grill has delicious Beer Battered Fish & Chips on the menu, served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge. “As an English guy I find buying fish and chips hard to enjoy over here as nobody does it like home, but Bluesalt is one of the best places I’ve found here,” one fan said.

Pacific Catch

The Fish & Chips at Pacific Catch is made with perfectly crispy Alaska cod, jalapeño tartar, and sesame slaw. “Lobster roll and fish & chips were delicious. Will definitely go back,” one diner said.

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s House-Battered Fish & Chips are an underrated menu item made from golden-fried white fish filets with tartar sauce, coleslaw and steak fries. “There may probably are better fish and chips, but the ones I ate at the Red Robin on Bailey Cove a few weeks ago were really good! Flaky, crispy, and fresh!” one diner shared.

H. Salt Esq. Fish & Chips

The fish and chips options at H. Salt Esq. Fish & Chips are outstanding, fans say. “I’ve been going to this location for over 20 years. Food is good, fish is light, flaky and deliciously battered. Fish has been consistently good over the years, and it is my go to place when I’m in the mood for delicious fish and chips,” one diner said.