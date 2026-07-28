5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Oatmeal, According to Chefs

The best restaurant chains for oatmeal, according to a chef.

When you’re eating breakfast on the go, oatmeal isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind. But a well-made bowl can be just as satisfying as pancakes or eggs, especially when it’s made with quality oats and topped with fresh, flavorful ingredients. While some restaurant chains rely on sugary add-ins to dress up their oatmeal, others focus on texture, balance, and simple ingredients that let the oats shine. To find the chains that do oatmeal best, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her favorites. From hearty steel-cut oats to comforting classic bowls, these restaurant chains stand out for serving oatmeal that’s worth ordering.

First Watch

Known for its fresh, made-to-order breakfast dishes, First Watch takes a thoughtful approach to oatmeal by focusing on quality ingredients and a satisfying texture. “First Watch makes its steel-cut oatmeal to order and serves it with fresh berries, sliced banana, pecans, brown sugar, and milk on the side,” says Buchanan. “The steel-cut oats have a pleasant chew instead of turning mushy, and the fresh fruit adds natural sweetness without overpowering the oatmeal.”

Panera Bread

With a menu built around convenient, fast-casual favorites, Panera Bread offers an oatmeal option that balances wholesome ingredients with plenty of flavor and texture. According to Buchanan, “Panera’s Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries & Pecans is one of the better fast-casual options because it combines hearty oats with fresh strawberries, roasted pecans, and a cinnamon crunch topping.” She adds. “The oats stay creamy, while the pecans add a welcome crunch.”

Bob Evans

A longtime destination for classic comfort breakfasts, Bob Evans keeps its oatmeal simple and familiar, making it a solid choice for traditional oatmeal fans. “Bob Evans Blueberry Banana Oatmeal is a good choice if you want something fulfilling and sweet,” says Buchanan.

Starbucks

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While best known for coffee, Starbucks has become a go-to breakfast stop for many customers, and its oatmeal offers a simple, customizable option for busy mornings. “Starbucks does a good job of keeping its oatmeal approachable with quality toppings that let customers personalize their bowl,” Buchanan explains. “It’s a convenient choice when you want a warm, satisfying breakfast that feels a little more wholesome than a pastry.”

Corner Bakery Cafe

Known for its café-style breakfast menu, Corner Bakery Cafe puts a fresh spin on oatmeal with a chilled overnight oats option that combines wholesome ingredients with layers of flavor and texture. “Corner Bakery Cafe’s Berry & Almond Overnight Oats stand out because they offer a nice balance of creamy, fruity, and crunchy elements,” says Buchanan. “The combination of yogurt, fresh berries, and toasted almonds gives the oats a satisfying texture while keeping the flavors bright and approachable.”