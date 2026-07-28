These restaurant chains serve comforting grilled cheese and tomato soup combinations diners love.

Tomato soup and grilled cheese are one of the most popular soup-and-sandwich combos. A true comfort meal, dipping a crispy, buttery, melty grilled cheese into rich, creamy, sweet, and somewhat acidic tomato soup offers a complex contrast of textures that just hits all the right notes. Not every restaurant has the two on the menu. Where can you feast on the duo? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best grilled cheese and tomato soup, according to diners.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread serves a simple, gooey, and consistent grilled cheese that does “not disappoint,” according to our reviewer, Matt Kirouac. “With molten cheese oozing over the edges of the bread, this was genuinely surprising and fascinating. It’s clear that they griddled this fresh, and that they allow the excess cheese to spill over and cook on the grill, which was a nice tough in terms of texture,” he says. It also “tasted way better than it looked. Aside from the fact that it should be hotter, and meltier, it tastes fantastic. It’s like a classic American grilled cheese, but elevated with an ample amount of American cheese to add some enriching heft, and bread that is fluffy and crusty, without overpowering the rest of the ingredients.” And, the Creamy Tomato Soup, made with vine-ripened pear tomatoes pureed with fresh cream for a velvety smooth flavor accented by hints of red pepper and oregano and topped with croissant croutons, is the perfect accompaniment. “Panera Bread makes an amazing grilled cheese,” a Facebooker writes.

Corner Bakery Cafe

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Corner Bakery Cafe is another place for a reliably delicious grilled cheese and tomato soup pairing. In fact, the Classic Grilled Cheese on the menu not only comes with “cheddar cheese on parmesan crusted mom’s white bread,” but with a tomato soup dipper.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli offers a classic Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup combo. The sandwich features melted Muenster and cheddar cheese on multigrain wheat bread, served with a cup of their signature vegetarian Tomato Basil soup. “The ultimate comfort food combo: Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup! 🥪🍅🥣 Perfectly grilled cheesy goodness with a side of warm, savory soup. A match made in flavor heaven,” the chain shared on Instagram. “Nothing better!” a Jason’s Deli follower commented. “this is beautiful, life-changing even,” another added.

Tom & Chee

Tom & Chee is a melt-focused chain with rich, oozy grilled cheeses, according to Kirouac. The bread “had a nice buttery flavor to it,” he says about the “classic American grilled cheese.” There is also a Creamy Tomato Soup (Creamy Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Basil) and Classic Tomato Soup (Classic Tomato, Thyme, Onion, Garlic) on the menu.

Culver’s

Culver’s serves classic, comforting grilled cheese that can be made with the cheese of your choice. “Culver’s, you can even substitute swiss or cheddar instead of American and rye bread instead of sourdough if you want. Also add any toppings like bacon, tomato, mayo, etc et,” writes a diner. The Tomato Florentine Soup is also a hit, a “satisfying vegetarian soup with small shell pasta, zucchini, carrots, celery, spinach and herbs simmered in a sweet tomato broth.”