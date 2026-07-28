These restaurant chains serve rich, cream cheese-frosted carrot cake that diners rave about.

While vegetable-based cakes are not the norm, carrot cake has been one of the most popular desserts for decades. Made with a variety of spices, carrots, sugar, flour, and other ingredients and usually covered and sometimes layered with a delicious cream cheese frosting, you immediately forget you are eating vegetables upon your first bite. There are a handful of great places to enjoy carrot cake. Here are 4 chain restaurants with the best carrot cake, according to diners.

Outback Steakhouse

Diners love the towering sweet carrot cake at Outback, dubbed the Triple-Layer Carrot Cake, which has “Moist layers of carrot cake with coconut and pecans topped with a sweet vanilla cream cheese icing,” per the menu. “It is interesting because it has pecans and coconut rather than pineapple or raisins. Very rich,” says a Yelper. “@outback Has The BEST Carrot Cake!” an Instagrammer wrote, sharing a detailed review. “I swear they put something in this cake. I’m literally ADDICTED to it,” a follower agreed.

The Cheesecake Factory

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According to Christina Karras, founder and CEO of Dolce by Tina, Craig’s crazy carrot cake is one of the best desserts at The Cheesecake Factory. “Their carrot cake is rich but still balanced, “she says. “The layers stay soft, the flavor is strong without being too sweet, and it tastes the same no matter which location you’re at. That kind of consistency is impressive for a big chain.” Other diners agree. “Cheesecake Factory makes a really good carrot cake,” a Redditor says.

J. Alexander’s

Alexander’s has another iconic carrot cake. “Alexander’s carrot cake has got to be one of the best cakes in the world,” declares a Redditor. “J. Alexander’s (Tampa) has the most unique tasting one,” a Redditor says. “Easily the best. Agreed,” another says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

For a steakhouse slice of carrot cake with delectable classic cream cheese frosting, head to Morton’s The Steakhouse for its spring specialty item. “Treat yourself to our house‑made carrot cake, layered with rich cream cheese icing and finished with coconut, walnuts, and freshly whipped cream,” they write. “Incredible!” exclaims an Instagrammer. “As my husband says often….’Morton’s World famous carrot cake!'” a Facebooker adds. “Creamy cheese goodness,” says another.