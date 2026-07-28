These restaurant chains serve rich, creamy New England clam chowder that diners recommend.

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New England vs. Manhattan clam chowder is always a great debate amongst seafood lovers. However, the New England version, a creamy, richer version, tends to be the crowd pleaser. Unfortunately, unless you live on the East Coast, it can be difficult to find a delicious bowl of New England clam chowder. There are a few chains that do have it. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best New England clam chowder, according to diners.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods serves an authentic Boston chowder standard at their various locations. “From Legal Sea Foods. Legitimately one of the best clam chowders I’ve ever had. 75/25 ratio clams to potatoes. It was so creamy and flavorful without being too rich,” a Redditor says. “Truly delicious,” another agreed.

Red Lobster

If you live near a Red Lobster, you are in luck. They serve the traditional thick clam chowder at all locations. The Creamy New England clam chowder is served with oyster crackers, and diners maintain it is the real deal. “I love the new England clam chowder,” a Facebooker says.

Duke’s Seafood

Duke’s Seafood, with multiple locations around the Seattle area, has one of the most popular New England clam chowder bowls on the Pacific Ocean. “Duke’s Seafood Award Winning New England Clam Chowder! When I was in Seattle a few years ago and flipped. It’s Divine!” a Facebooker writes. “Dukes has excellent clam chowder,” another Redditor agrees. “Duke’s chowder might be my favorite ever,” another says.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

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Another Pacific Northwest spot, Ivar’s, has a reliably good New England clam chowder. “Ivar’s, Seattle Best clam chowder,” a Facebooker declares. “Born and raised near Seattle. Ivars is hands down my favorite chowder (other than my own of course) they also make a delicious salmon chowder. But you have to get the cream based one,” another says. “It’s a state treasure!” another agrees.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s is another national chain where you can get a bowl of thick classic clam chowder. Their New England Clam Chowder is made with clams, potatoes, and bacon. “If you’re a fan of New England Clam Chowder, theirs is TOPS!!!” a TripAdvisor diner says.