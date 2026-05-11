7 Best Onion Rings at Restaurant Chains

From Freddy’s to The Habit, these restaurant chains serve the best onion rings.

Onion rings battered and deep-fried to perfection are a delicious alternative to sides such as french fries. Crispy on the outside and with just the right amount of softness and sweetness on the inside, this crunchy appetizer is enduringly popular for good reason. It’s so easy to get onion rings wrong, for example if the batter falls off the onion, or the onion itself is mushy, or the batter-onion ratio is off. Some restaurants, however, get it right every time: Here are seven of the best onion rings at restaurant chains right now.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The Onion Rings at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are battered and fried to golden perfection, and that’s not all: The chain has a nice variety of more unusual sides, like the Cheese Curds and Cheese Fries. There’s also a Chili Cheese Fries option made with Freddy’s Shoestring Fries topped with chili & jalapeño cheese sauce.

Culver’s

The onion rings at Culver’s are freshly-prepared in-house every day. “Our thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onion’s natural sweetness shine through,” the chain says. “Fried golden after you order and salted the second they leave the fryer—a most welcome addition to any value basket.”

Huey’s Burger

The iconic Onion Rings at Huey’s Burger are hand-battered in house every single day, and diners are obsessed. “My personal favorite; the gigantic onion rings!! Delicious! There is plenty to share,” one said.

Bennigans

Diners at Irish pub chain Bennigan’s can enjoy the “Irish Tower O Rings”, an appetizer consisting of huge house-made deep-fried onion rings. “Legend has it, Bennigan’s Irish Tower O’Rings reaches so high, you’ll need a map to navigate it! Golden, crispy onion rings stacked to the heavens, served with a side of Cholula to bring the heat. Climb to the top of flavor town, one ring at a time!” the chain says.

Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys has the impressively “crispy, colossal, and addictive” 4pc Colossal Onion Rings on the menu, which are hand-made from scratch every day. The hand-cut and hand-battered Zucchini Sticks are another delicious option, as are the Always Crispy Fries and Chili Cheese Fries.

The Habit

If you want fries AND onion rings, head over to The Habit, where diners can choose the Fifty Fifty appetizer made with half onion rings and half fries, with a side of ranch dressing and ketchup. “The Habit’s onion rings are amazing but they have a half life of about 5 minutes, so you either have to eat them in the store or gobble them down on the way home. The same with their tempura green beans,” one fan said.

Bubba’s 33

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The Big O’ Rings at Bubba’s 33 are sliced fresh, hand-battered, fried, and served with Bubba sauce. “Really great food! The onion rings are amazing!” one diner said. “Hands down it’s the best onion rings I have ever had!!!!” another commented.