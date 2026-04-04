7 Chain Restaurants Where the Onion Rings Are Actually Battered In-House

These popular chains ditch the freezer and hand-batter their crispy rings daily.

Real onion rings made in-house from simple ingredients are one of the most delicious appetizers you can get: Crispy and crunchy on the inside and soft and tender on the inside, fried to perfection so the batter stays on the onion with every bite. While many restaurants ship their onion rings in frozen, others proudly make them by hand. Here are seven chain restaurants serving made-from-scratch, hand-battered onion rings that customers love.

Culver’s

Culver’s serves freshly-made onion rings prepared in-house every day. “Our thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onion’s natural sweetness shine through,” the chain says. “Fried golden after you order and salted the second they leave the fryer—a most welcome addition to any value basket.”

Farmer Boys

Diners at Farmer Boys can enjoy gigantic and delicious hand-made onion rings prepared from scratch every day. “Farm fresh, hand-chopped, and battered daily at each restaurant. Crispy, colossal, and addictive,” the chain says about its 4pc Colossal Onion Rings. “The side of onion rings came with four rings, but they were gigantic and even with only four, we didn’t finish them. They were great,” one diner said.

Huey’s Burger

Huey’s Burger hand-batters its famous onion rings in house every single day. “We don’t use the large or the jumbo. We use colossal. Mrs. Kathy [Neil, Huey’s Onion Ring Queen] has sent back more onions than other restaurants have bought in their entire lives,” owner Alex Boggs tells Edible Memphis. The red onions have to be chilled in ice water before being dipped in an egg, flour, and cracker meal mix, then frozen for 24 hours and fried to order.

Bennigan’s

Irish pub chain Bennigan’s has an appetizer called “Irish Tower O Rings” which is exactly what it sounds like. “Our housemade colossal onion rings, deep-fried to perfection. Served with a side of chipotle ranch and Cholula sauce,” the chain says.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Homemade Onion Rings at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen are fresh-cut, hand-battered and made to order. This popular appetizer is served with a signature ranch and Cajun dipping sauce. App-lovers will also appreciate the Cheddar’s Queso Fries, made with homemade queso and bacon, and served with homemade ranch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bubba’s 33

The Big O’ Rings at Bubba’s 33 are sliced fresh, hand-battered, fried, and served with Bubba sauce. “From hand-stretched pizza dough, and made to order chicken tenders and onion rings, to scratch-made dressings and sauces, our food is made fresh every day,” the chain says.

The Habit

The Habit doesn’t just have juicy char-broiled burgers, but delicious Onion Rings made from scratch every day. The Fifty Fifty appetizer is perfect for those who can’t choose what they want: Half onion rings, half fries, with a side of ranch dressing and ketchup.