7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Patty Melts

From Whataburger to Culver's, these chains serve the best versions of this classic sandwich.

A classic patty melt is the perfect combination of a cheeseburger and traditional sandwich, bringing the best of both worlds into one tasty, gooey, cheesy meal. These warm sandwiches are packed with ground beef and cheese, sometimes with additions like caramelized onions, and usually on rye bread, but always toasted to melty perfection. If you’re craving the absolute best patty melts worth every calorie, here are seven chains that will not disappoint.

The Melt

The Patty Melt at The Melt is a delicious sandwich made with Grilled Angus & Wagyu burger, Swiss, provolone, sweet caramelized onions, and Melt sauce on artisan bread. “This place is bomb af. Their patty melt is one of my favorite things,” one fan said. The Avocado Bacon Melt (avocado, smoked bacon, jalapeños, and pepper jack) is also excellent.

Whataburger

Whataburger‘s Patty Melt is a wildly popular sandwich made with two beef patties, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and Creamy Pepper Sauce on Texas Toast. “Still my favorite.. Whataburger Patty Melt with Green Chile’s, fresh onion rings and Spicy Ketchup… Near perfection!” one fan said.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has the Freddy’s Original Patty Melt, made from two steakburger patties, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions on toasted rye bread. The Grilled Cheese Steakburger is also excellent: This cheesy sandwich is made with two Steakburger patties, two slices each of American and Swiss cheese, buttery Texas toast, crispy bacon, and a savory tomato spread.

Steak ‘n Shake

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Steak ‘n Shake‘s Frisco Melt Combo is made with two Steakburgers topped with American and Swiss cheeses on buttery grilled sourdough with original Frisco sauce, served with 100% Beef Tallow Fries™ and a drink. “Whoever the cook is at Steak ‘n Shake right now…you did it up! That was the best frisco melt I’ve ever had I almost turned around and ordered 3 more,” one diner raved.

Culver’s

The Sourdough Melt at Culver’s is a classic patty melt made with fresh, never frozen beef, seared on the grill after you order, topped with melted Wisconsin aged Cheddar cheese and grilled onions on lightly buttered, toasted sourdough bread. “The sourdough melt has no business being so good,” one fan said. “I loved the fresh, homemade chili and fries.”

Village Inn

Village Inn‘s Patty Melt is made with 1/3 lb. burger with sautéed onions and American and Swiss cheeses on grilled marbled rye bread. The Marbled Rye Reuben is another great choice, made with hand-shredded corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island on grilled rye. The Grown-Up Grilled Cheese is also delicious: American, cheddar, monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses, bacon and grilled tomato slices on parmesan-crusted bread.

Bob’s Big Boy

The Patty Melt at Bob’s Big Boy is made with grilled rye, Swiss and American cheese, and grilled onions on request. “The best Patty melt and the best milkshake I’ve ever had. I mean, it’s gotta be, it’s an iconic diner!” one happy diner said. “Had their patty melt and it was very delicious! It had grilled onions and cheese with crispy bread on both sides. It was a huge portion for me, I had to pack more than half (that I ate for lunch the next day) with fries and and overdressed salad (that i did consume before eating the patty melt)!” another commented.