6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Tacos, According to Fast-Food Fans

The humble taco is one of the most delicious and versatile foods you can get, easily adaptable to pretty much any kind of diet and preference. While not everyone is lucky enough to live within reach of an authentic taqueria, there are plenty of restaurants where the tacos are made with love and care, and customers go back again and again. Here are six restaurant chains with the best tacos, according to fast-food fans.

Tacos Gavilan

Tacos Gavilan is a no-frills chain serving up excellent tacos. "Tacos Gavilan is what you'd want from a chain taco restaurant. They serve up a tasty "4 bite taco" 4 bite meaning the taco is small but packed with meat when folded and really flavorful. It's not too greasy and holds together without breaking the tortilla," one fan said.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Street Tacos/Cheesy Street Chalupas were a huge hit. “Yeah, they were pricy (around $6 for 2 of them) and they were small but they tasted great, their presentation always made them look like a premium item and they tasted like one too. They only lasted about a month at my Taco Bell before they ran out and the promotion ended. I hope they come back,” one fan said.

King Taco

King Taco is another west coast chain serving up delicious fresh tacos. “The carne asada burrito and the tacos are straight fire. Juicy, flavorful, and packed just right. The best hot sauce I’ve ever had. This hot sauce makes anything better. No exaggeration—these are easily in my Top 3 tacos & burritos of all time,” one diner said.

El Pollo Loco

Fast-food fans love El Pollo Loco‘s delicious chicken tacos. “Massive Chipotle Chicken Burrito and Tacos al Carbon. You could see the actual halves of chicken on the grill and hear them chopping it up,” one diner said.

Torchy’s Tacos

Diners love the food at Torchy’s Tacos, saying it’s consistently excellent. “Torchy’s Tacos is one of those places that never disappoints. The tacos are my favorite and you can’t really go wrong with any of them,” one fan said. “The chicken tacos are delicious and very filling, and the chips and queso are by far my favorite,” another commented.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box tacos are widely praised by fast-food fans who admit the quality isn’t exactly up there, but the taste is. “They’re pure nostalgia to me. In the early 90s, they were 3 for $0.99 for one summer in my hood. I probably got them three times a week back then,” one fan said.