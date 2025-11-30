4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Burnt Ends, According to Barbecue Fans

Burnt ends are those little cubes of meat some people call “meat candy”, made by slicing off the ‘point’ from a whole smoked brisket which is then cubed, tossed in sauce, and cooked some more. This makes them deliciously crispy on the outside while staying soft and tender on the inside, and a must-have item at some BBQ spots. If you’re craving these savory treats, here are four restaurant chains where diners rave about the burnt ends.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

The burnt ends at Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que are incredible, fans say. “I have waited years to make it to KC to this specific BBQ and man was the wait worth it. Their burnt ends literally melt in your mouth and you do NOT need sauce for them. The burnt ends are seasoned and smoked PERFECTLY!” one diner raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4Rivers Smokehouse

4Rivers Smokehouse serves up delicious burnt ends made with chopped brisket and pulled pork, smoked in 4R Signature Sauce. “Burnt ends and baked beans keep me coming back. These people really care about their customers and you can feel it,” one fan said. “4 Rivers never disappoints. They have excellent bbq. Pulled pork and burnt ends are my favorites,” another agreed.

Smokey Mo’s BBQ

Smokey Mo’s BBQ has delicious pork belly burnt ends on the menu. “We tried the burnt ends and rib tips, both cooked to perfection. The side of potato salad was also a hefty portion,” one diner shared. “The food was great! I loved the burnt ends and the KC style BBQ sauce they were served in,” another said.

Famous Dave’s

The burnt ends at Famous Dave’s are made with tender pieces of Texas Beef Brisket seared and caramelized with Sweet & Zesty BBQ sauce. “This is our one of most favorite place 🤩 Texas briskets and burnt ends are my favorite,” one diner said. “The ribs and burnt ends were perfectly prepared. And the hot brownie with ice cream was also a dream,” another commented.