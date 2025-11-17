No. 1 Chain Restaurant with the Best Burnt Ends, According to Butchers

Crispy on the outside, melt-in-your-mouth tender inside—burnt ends can elevate an ordinary BBQ plate into something unforgettable. Burnt ends are made from the point end of a beef brisket—the fattier, more marbled section of the brisket and while plenty of BBQ joints try their hand at them, only a few truly get the balance of smoke, fat, and flavor just right. To find out who has the best burnt ends, Eat This, Not That! asked butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, who revealed his top pick. Here’s everything to know about burnt ends and the one spot that delivers, according to Chef Thomas.

How Burnt Ends Came About

Burnt ends were not meant to be the star of your plate, but they’re “one of the best mistakes ever made in BBQ,” says Chef Thomas. “Originally, they came from the smaller, thinner end of a smoked brisket — the lean, pointy side that often dried out or cooked faster than the rest. Somewhere along the way, someone realized those charred, smoky bits were too good to throw away.”

The Magic of Burnt Ends

Chef Thomas is a third-generation Swiss butcher who grew up around his family’s award-winning butcher shop and knows his way around the kitchen.”As a butcher, I know the brisket has two sides: one thick and well-marbled with fat, and one leaner and stringier,” he explains. “The magic of burnt ends comes from transforming that lean end into something rich and tender — full of smoke, fat, and flavor.”

What to Look For in Burnt Ends

Burnt ends might sound easy enough to do, but there’s an art to mastering them. “For me, a great burnt end starts with excellent meat, well-marbled and seasoned simply — salt, pepper, and garlic,” says Chef Thomas. “After that, it’s all about the pitmaster’s craft — the timing, the temperature, and knowing exactly when to wrap or not.” He shares, “My friend Nolan, a hobby pitmaster, taught me one of the best tricks I’ve seen. He uses a custom cylindrical smoker that lets him hang the brisket from the thick end, so all the juices and seasoning drip down into the thin end.” He adds, “That’s where the smoke hits hardest, and the fat renders right through. The result? Deep, smoky, meaty burnt ends — pure genius.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jim ‘N Nick’s

Finding great burnt ends at a restaurant is no easy task, but Chef Thomas does highlight one BBQ spot he loves. “Jim ‘N Nick’s, the Alabama-based BBQ chain doesn’t officially serve burnt ends on their menu, but they do brisket right — slow, smoky, and with that Southern pride you can taste,” he says. He explains, “If you ever see a burnt ends special at a local BBQ joint, chances are it’s a pitmaster’s passion project, not a menu staple.”

Get Creative with Burnt Ends

Burnt ends can be smothered in unique sauces to enhance the flavor and Chef Thomas explains of one of his favorite dining experiences. “Nolan once served his burnt ends with a homemade Korean BBQ sauce — blended kimchi, gochujang, and a bit of honey,” he says. “That sweet heat with the smoky meat was unforgettable. To this day, I still think about that flavor — and the patience it takes to make it. He adds, “Burnt ends, remind me that BBQ is about time, care, and craft — not shortcuts. You can taste when someone truly loves what they’re doing.”