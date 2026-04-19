7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Cornmeal-Crusted Fish, According to Diners

From Southern classics to crispy catfish, these top chains serve the best cornmeal-crusted fish.

Using a cornmeal crust for delicious fried fish is very common across the South, especially for fish fry classics like catfish. The cornmeal gives the fish a lovely crispy crunchy exterior, and the flavor and heat levels can be dialled up and down by the seasoning used. If you want really good cornmeal-crusted fish and all the sides, several great restaurant chains are serving up the best. Here are seven spots where the cornmeal-crusted fish is worth trying.

Texas Roadhouse

The Fried Catfish Plate at Texas Roadhouse is an underrated dish made with fried U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded in southern cornmeal, and served with two sides. The steakhouse chain is obviously known for outstanding value for its steak dinners, but the fish is absolutely worth trying.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

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Diners at Fixins Soul Kitchen can enjoy top-quality authentic soul food favorites, like the Fried Fish plate: This dish contains cornmeal crusted fish served with corn fritters and your choice of two fixin’s. The chain also has a Fish Sandwich made from cornmeal crusted fish loaded with lettuce, onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, lemon tartar and drizzled with ranch dressing, and a Kool-Aid pickle on the side.

Red Fish Grill

Red Fish Grill is known for excellent grilled fish options, but the fried items are always worth ordering. The Fried Gulf Seafood Platter contains crispy fried catfish, Gulf shrimp & oysters, red beans & rice, cornbread, and ravigote sauce. The Louisian Gulf Shrimp Po-Boy is another crispy delight.

Cracker Barrel

Popular at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Cracker Barrel‘s catfish options are a huge hit with diners. The Fried Catfish plate is made with two cornmeal-fried U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets, served with tartar sauce, hushpuppies, two classic sides, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. The Grilled Catfish plate is ideal for those who want a lighter option.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchene

Diners at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen can tuck into the Cornmeal White Fish platter, made with hand-breaded and lightly fried swai fish served with tartar sauce and two sides. “Don’t sleep on Cheddar’s cornmeal fish plate for $13 this lent season! Their portions are decent as well- 6 huge pieces! Their broccoli casserole is my favorite!” one fan said.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has delicious cornmeal-crusted catfish on the menu, both as a platter and a Po’Boy sandwich. “The fried pickles are definitely my favorite but the fish is some of the best catfish I’ve ever had! The batter is light and crispy, the fish is tender, and the atmosphere just feels welcoming,” one diner shared.

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken uses a tasty cornmeal crust for its wide variety of seafood options. “The food is always good when I go here. The Salmon & Shrimp Philly, Shrimp quesadillas & Catfish nuggets are my favorites,” one fan said.