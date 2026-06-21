5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Corned Beef Hash Breakfasts, According to Diners

These popular breakfast spots serve the highest-rated savory morning platters.

If you’re craving savory corned beef hash, several chain restaurants have excellent variations on this comfort food classic. Savory beef paired with eggs, toast, and other tasty sides is a no-frills, simple dish absolutely bursting with flavor, with a melt-in-your mouth texture that only comes from meat being slow-roasted to perfection. Next time you want a tasty corned beef hash breakfast without any of the work, here are five chains diners swear by.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner‘s Homemade Corned Beef Hash is made with slow-cooked corned beef, shredded and griddle-fried with potatoes. “Great coffee, solid diner food. The corned beef hash was amazing!” one diner shared.

Jack’s Restaurant & Bar

The Corned Beef Hash at Jack’s Restaurant & Bar is a homemade option with onions, peppers, fresh thyme, two eggs any style. This meal is served with yukon gold hash browns and your choice of toast. “My corned beef hash was delicious. I special ordered a side of fresh fruits instead of hash brown,” one fan said.

Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill has the Founder’s Hash and Eggs on the menu, a corned beef hash made with potatoes, onions, and special spices, served with two eggs, toast, and your choice of home fries or grits. The Founder’s Hash Benedict is another excellent choice, made with potatoes, onions, and special spices on a toasted English muffin, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries, grits, or fresh fruit. “I had the cheesy shrimp and grits with andouille sausage and veggies, and my wife had the corned beef eggs Benedict. Both were amazing and we can’t wait to come back for more,” one diner raved.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

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Snooze, an A.M. Eatery put a Southwest twist on its Corned Beef Hash, which is made with grass-fed and dry-rubbed corned beef, hash browns, caramelized poblanos and onions, two cage-free eggs, and your choice of toast or tortillas. “Had the corn beef hash and the pork belly eggs Benedict. Both were fantastic!” one diner said.

Hash House A Go Go

Hash House A Go Go has several delicious hash dishes on the menu, including the classic Corned Beef Hash. This breakfast is made with sauteed corned beef, red onion, and swiss cheese. All hashes are tossed with crispy potatoes and topped with two eggs served with fruit and a buttermilk biscuit. “You gotta bring your appetite as the portions are colossal! You can honestly order a plate and share with someone else,” one fan said.