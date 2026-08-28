5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Smothered Chicken, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for rich, gravy-and-cheese-covered chicken.

Smothered chicken is a classic comfort food dish beloved by diners for being simple yet packed with delicious flavors. Grilled or fried chicken is “smothered” in cheese or a rich gravy, resulting in a cheesy, creamy, savory meal that represents the best of “down home” cooking. It’s not the most exciting dish but that’s why it’s so charming—this is something you would have for Sunday dinner at grandma’s. If you’re craving this staple Southern treat, here are five chains with the best smothered chicken, according to diners.

Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles

Diners at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles can opt for fried chicken smothered with gravy and onions with menu items like Herb’s Special or Sir Michael. “We ordered the classic Chicken & Waffles, Smothered Chicken with Gravy, Chicken Tenders & Waffles, and a side of mac and cheese to share. Everything arrived hot, the chicken was crispy and juicy, the waffles were light and fluffy, and the portions were incredibly generous,” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

The Smothered Chicken at Texas Roadhouse is made with grilled, marinated chicken breast, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and the choice of melted jack cheese or made-from-scratch gravy, served with your choice of two sides. “The bread is always hot, fresh and good. Smothered Chicken with sweet potato – delicious,” one diner shared.

Brasa Premium Rotisserie

Brasa Premium Rotisserie has delicious Smothered Chicken on the menu (rotisserie in cream gravy). “I have tried rotisserie chicken, smothered chicken, and pulled pork before. They are all simply amazing. The meat is tender, flavorful, and juicy. No matter what you pair the meat up with, it is always a hit,” one diner raved.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

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The Smothered Queso Chicken & Shrimp Skillet at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is made with grilled chicken breast smothered with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers, hatch green chili queso, and the choice of one side. “Great menu! So many options for everyone. The appetizers were delicious and good shareable sizes. The entrees were great and flavorful. The draft beer specials were good,” one diner said.

Outback Steakhouse

The Alice Springs Chicken at Outback Steakhouse is a fan-favorite menu item made from chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar, and honey mustard sauce, served with two sides. “I had a salad (good), Alice Springs chicken (very good) & broccoli (nicely cooked & seasoned! Some places undercook broccoli and it’s hard),” one fan shared.