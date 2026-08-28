These restaurant chains serve warm, sweet cornbread that diners love with butter.

I am a sucker for freshly baked cornbread, straight out of the oven, piping hot and served with butter or honey butter, which melts the second it hits the sweet, savory bread. You can make cornbread or corn muffins yourself, or enjoy them at a handful of chain restaurants that bake them throughout the day. Where can you get the most delicious cornbread? Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best cornbread and butter, according to diners.

Famous Dave’s

The sweet cornbread muffins at Famous Dave’s are so delicious that they sell the boxed mix at Walmart. Diners say they have a touch of sweetness and an amazing flavor. They are “so good there ought to be a sin tax on it,” said one Tripadvisor user. “We never leave without a takeout order of a dozen.”

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is a delicious barbecue spot with amazing cornbread. One Redditor maintains the cornbread is top-notch. Even one person who claimed they aren’t usually a fan maintained it was “delicious” in a review. “I was pleasantly surprised. Topped with a little butter and honey, it served as a wonderful dessert to cap off the meal,” they said.

City Barbeque

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City Barbeque serves scratch-made, fresh-baked cornbread, especially when eaten with butter. “It had a nice sweetness to it and was actually one of the better parts of the meal,” a Facebooker says.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q famous sweet muffin drops aren’t your average cornbread. The southern-inspired spot serves cornbread that fuses cheese biscuits and cornbread muffins. “It’s like nothing you’ve ever had before,” a Yelper says. “Not even your mama’s.”

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ serves Homemade cornbread that is “Baked fresh. In house. Daily. Come and get some,” the chain wrote in a Facebook post. “Anyone have a Good cornbread recipe that’s like Sonny’s bbq? I’m obsessed with their corn bread,” writes a Facebooker.

The Smoke Shop BBQ

“The Cornbread” at The Smoke Shop BBQ is one of its trademark items. “The cornbread was moist, sweet, and a perfect accompaniment to the crispy, juicy chicken,” says a customer in a Google review, calling it “the most perfect cornbread [they’ve] ever tasted.” Another added: “I do not know what they put in their cornbread but I don’t think I will ever have cornbread anywhere else,” they said. “It was magical.