7 Sandwich Chains Customers Say Slice the Freshest Meat

Find out which popular sub shops score top marks for high-quality, freshly sliced ingredients.

Sandwich chains are more popular than ever, which means competition is stuff when it comes to offering the best, most fresh ingredients every single time. Not all restaurants slice to order—many have their meat presliced, some in-house on a daily basis, others less frequently. If you want a really good sandwich where the meat is top quality and the other ingredients also shine, here are seven sandwich chains where the meat is fresh and delicious.

All’Antico Vinaio

I recently tried the La Summer sandwich at All’Antico Vinaio (prosciutto toscano, mozzarella, tomato, and basil) and was happy to see the meat sliced right there in front of me: Paper-thin slices of prosciutto, fresh, vibrant vegetables, and impossibly hefty piles of freshly-sliced mortadella for someone else’s La Paradiso (mortadella, stracciatella, pistachio cream, pistachio). Yes, it’s on the pricier side, but every element from the bread to the basil was perfect.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s customers love the fresh ingredients in every delicious sub and salad. “I’m all for supporting the local sub joints. I do. But sometimes… you just crave that chain sub energy,” one fan said. “So I went into Jersey Mike’s today like a hungry little goblin and folks—OH MY GOODNESS. The meat? Thin-sliced perfection. The veggies? Crisp AF, no sad tomatoes. No lettuce that looks like it’s questioning its life choices. And ‘Mike’s Way’ is the only way.”

Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut‘s sandwiches are raved about by good reason—the ingredients are outstanding and the meat is fresh and delicious. “This is the best sub spot around! They know what they are doing in terms of quality food for a very decent price. The love that is put into each sub is superb! You can see every sub is picture perfect,” one diner shared.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs customers love the fresh hand-sliced meat in the subs and sandwiches, all cut in-house every day. “I love Firehouse, but to be fair, I get the same sandwich every time, so it’s the only one I can truly vouch for. They make a mean smokehouse cheddar beef and brisket,” one fan said.

DiBella’s Subs

DiBella’s Subs is another fan-favorite sandwich chain. “For chains, DiBella’s is pretty good. It’s nice that they will put the onions and peppers and cold cuts on the grill if you ask when you get an Italian combo,” one diner shared.

Cousins Subs

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Cousins Subs are made fresh to order with excellent ingredients. “They advertise better bread, but for my money their mayo is their secret sauce. I don’t know what they use but it’s amazing mayo. I do like the bread but it’s less of a differentiator for me. I love Cousins. It’s gotten a little pricey the past few years but it’s still a great sandwich,” one customer said.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Diners love the fresh sandwiches, subs, salads, and more at Potbelly Sandwich Works. “Potbelly is so good. Their hot pepper blend is so unique and top notch. Whenever I am in Logan Airport I will go out of my way for potbelly, I’ve gotten it after arriving on a flight before going home,” one fan shared.