7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ham Dinners

A really good country ham dinner is one you should really be hungry for—this savory, delicious menu item usually comes with several sides, not to mention the mashed potatoes and gravy diners usually enjoy with this meal. Whether you’re in the mood for comfort food or just want something that’s going to keep you going all day, this dish is a staple Southern favorite guaranteed to please. Here are seven chains with the best ham dinners.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel used to offer ham on the dinner menu but doesn’t anymore, but luckily the restaurant does breakfast all day. Diners can enjoy meals like The Country Boy Breakfast, which comes with three eggs and the choice of sugar cured or country ham. Each order is served with biscuits and gravy and two classic sides.

Hardee’s

For those who want a fast food option, Hardee’s has a Country Ham Biscuit on the menu, made with a warm, fluffy, freshly baked made-from-scratch biscuit topped with a slice of country ham. “Hardee’s biscuits are the absolute best… Sausage biscuit, chicken biscuit, steak biscuit, and country ham biscuit are my favorites,” one fan said.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a Ham Dinner on the menu that includes hickory-smoked ham, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, your choice of side, and freshly baked dinner rolls. The chain also offers a comforting Green Beans with Ham side dish that has slow-simmered with ham, onions, salt & pepper.

Waffle House

The Country Ham Dinner at Waffle House is a must-have menu item. Each plate includes one 5oz slice of country ham, a double order of hashbrowns and 1 slice of grilled Texas toast. Guests can choose to top their Country Ham with grilled onions, American cheese, grilled tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, grilled mushrooms and more.

Denny’s

Denny’s Lumberjack Slam is available all day long. “Hit the spot every time with two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, grilled ham, two Applewood-smoked bacon strips, two all-pork sausage links, two eggs made to order, crispy hash browns and white toast,” the chain says.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has delicious ham on the all-you-can-eat buffet menu, and for special occasions like Easter. “No prep. No stress. Just Easter done right, the restaurant says. “Choose Glazed Ham or Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, 2 Additional Sides, Dozen Yeast Rolls & Whole Cake or Pie.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chuck-A-Rama

Chuck-A-Rama has a delicious Carved Ham available after 4 p.m. only. “The salty, hickory smoke flavor of the ham is perfectly balanced with a sweet and sticky honey and brown sugar glaze,” the restaurant says. The ham is available all day on Sunday Family Dinner days.