7 Best Chain Restaurants in the South, According to Diners

These Southern chains have built loyal followings for a reason.

Southern-style food is beloved across the U.S. for having the best fried chicken, biscuits, BBQ, grits, pies, soul food, and so much more. The cuisine is so delicious and diverse, it’s hard to include everything when you consider how many different varieties there are just BBQ alone. The South is home to some outstanding restaurants diners rave about, and chain options so good even locals love them. From steakhouses to breakfast joints, seafood spots and fried chicken favorites, these eateries never disappoint. Here are seven of the best restaurant chains in the South, according to diners.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is a Cajun-style seafood chain known for delicious gumbo, gator, catfish and more. “The food here is always so good! The octopus with potatoes? Uff, so tasty! The piña colada was delicious too. Our waitress was super sweet and made everything even better. Loved it all!” one diner shared.

Cook Out

Cook Out is a Southern burger chain known for tasty burgers, wraps, sandwiches, milkshakes, and more. “I went on a road trip across the South and was recommended I try Cook Out. How much did we like it? We liked it so much we ate there 4 times in 8 days,” one diner said. “The food is unbelievable, the shakes are divine, and the prices seem to come from 2004 and not 2024.”

Biscuitville

Biscuitville is a popular chain serving up Southern breakfast goodness made fresh from locally sourced ingredients every day. “My biscuit was thick and fluffy, with a nice size of breaded chicken inside,” one diner shared. “The fries were seasoned and cooked perfectly today. I always add some type of sweet to seal the breakfast vibes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Krystal

Krystal is an underrated Southern fast-food chain known for its small, delicious square sliders. “My son and I stopped here and went through the drive-thru. I’ve been eating Krystals for 30 years! They literally have a sign that says…We don’t cook your food until you order it at the drive-thru,” one fan said.

Schlotzsky’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, the sandwiches at Schlotzsky’s are outstanding. “Of course Schlotzsky’s is known for their sandwiches but you have to try their flat bread pizzas,” one diner said. “The Jalapeno bbq chicken is the best. Also, give the fully loaded baked potato soup a shot. Delicious.”

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is a popular Southern-style fried chicken chain. “Omg honey butter biscuit stole the show. It’s delicious,” one fan said. “Spicy tenders were hot and tasted great.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse continues to be the most popular sit-down chain not only in the South but across the whole country. “The steaks were cooked to perfection—tender, flavorful, and grilled just the way we liked them,” one Murfreesboro, TN-based diner said. “The sides complemented the meal beautifully, and everything was served fresh and hot. The service was also outstanding; the staff was friendly, attentive, and made sure we had everything we needed throughout our visit.”