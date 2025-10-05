While I was born and raised in Southern California, my mom and grandma are from Georgia, Savannah to be exact, and although I didn’t grow up in the region, I spent a lot of time in the South and in my grandma’s kitchen. I was exposed to so much amazing food I didn’t get back home and learned quickly how food was important to Southern culture. We’d have Sunday suppers, church potlucks and family get-togethers and would spend hours prepping for the event.

To this day, I see how some recipes never go out of style and when I visit my grandma she continues to make legendary meals at the age of 89 that are unlike anything else in the U.S. Whether it’s delicious casseroles, go-to or decadent desserts, these classic comfort foods hold a special place at the table. Here are 11 old-fashioned dishes Southerners still swear by.

Shrimp and Grits

One of the South’s most iconic dishes is shrimp and grits. It’s a hearty, versatile meal that’s found on menus across the region. It can be served anytime of the day–breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Squash Casserole

Squash casserole was one of my absolute favorite dishes as a kid, and I dream about it every time I head South. The classic side dish features cooked summer squash, usually yellow crookneck, mixed with ingredients like onions, cheese, and eggs, and then baked with a buttery, crunchy cracker or breadcrumb topping. My grandma also makes a vegan version and it’s delicious.

Greens Cooked with Pork

A Southern must-have is collard greens, mustard greens, and turnip greens are slow-cooked with a smoked pork product, such as ham hocks or salt pork, to create a flavorful, tender dish. Make sure to have a healthy dose of chow chow for your greens–a pickled relish that adds a tangy, crunchy taste.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried green tomatoes consist of cornmeal-coated and fried tart green tomatoes and are so popular, a film and books have been dedicated to the tasty dish.

Sweet Tea

Whether you’re at a church function, a friend’s house or family dinner, pitchers of sweet tea are typically on the table. It’s the quintessential Southern drink.

Buttermilk Biscuits

A meal isn’t complete without warm fresh buttermilk biscuits made from scratch. They’re ideal for any time of time and can be served as a side or used as a base for dessert.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a simple yet incredible combination of hard-boiled egg yolk, mayonnaise, and relish. They’re a Southern traditional appetizer for any gathering like bridal or baby showers, backyard barbecue and more.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Sure, you can open a box of mac and cheese, and enjoy a quick meal, but Southern baked macaroni and cheese is next level comfort food. The signature dish is creamy and rich with different types of cheese, a pinch of soulful seasonings like nutmeg, paprika, or Creole seasoning, and is often topped with breadcrumbs for an extra crunchy texture.

Pimento Cheese

Pimento was embraced by Southerners during the Great Depression as an affordable and versatile dish. While New York put pimento on the map, the popularity in the South was fueled by the rising availability of pimentos in Georgia. It’s a beloved spread perfect for dipping or served on sandwiches.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pecan Pie

You can’t go to the South without trying a piece of pecan pie. It’s a menu staple, especially around the holidays.

Banana Pudding

This classic layered dessert is made with vanilla custard, vanilla wafers, and fresh bananas, often topped with whipped cream or meringue. You can never have too many servings.