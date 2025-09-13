11 Old-Fashioned Food Terms You’ll Only Hear In The South

In the South, you’ll not only experience polite manners and friendly hospitality, but you’re likely to hear terms you won’t anywhere else when it comes to food. The region is famous for its unique expressions and the language used to describe food is just as distinctive as the dishes themselves.

Although I’m a native Californian, my mom and grandma are from Georgia, so I grew up hearing plenty of Southern sayings–especially in the kitchen. Over time, I realized the South has its own culinary dictionary—filled with phrases you’ll rarely hear north of the Mason-Dixon line. Here are 11 old-fashioned food terms you’re most likely to hear in a true Southern kitchen.

Potlikker

Potlikker refers to the juicy broth that’s left behind after cooking a pot of leafy greens. Usually smoked ham hock is tossed in for flavor and throwing it out is a Southern sin so many grab a piece of cornbread and enjoy soaking up the nutrient-rich broth.

Holy Trinity

The Holy Trinity is a religious term–The Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. But in the South, it’s also the combination of celery, onion, and bell pepper, which is the heart of many dishes.

Hoe Cake

The hoe cake is a funny name, but it’s a seriously delicious type of fried cornbread or cornmeal pancake. It was originally cooked on the flat side of a hoe over an open flame–hence the name. Today, they’re made on a griddle, but the name stuck.

Chitlins (or Chitterlings)

Chitlins are hog intestines that have been turned inside-out for cleaning and then simmered for hours with seasoning. It’s a popular dish to serve around the holidays and is often eaten with hot sauce or vinegar.

Cracklins or Cracklings

Not to be confused with chitlins, cracklins are pork trimmings with skin that are fried. They’re different from pork rinds because cracklins don’t puff up. They’re also chewier.

Kil’t

Kil’t is a way to describe greens that have been killed or wilted with a dressing made from hot bacon, onions and vinegar. Killed in this sense means greens with hot bacon grease drizzled over them. It’s a springtime Appalachian dish.

Chow-Chow

In the South, you can’t have greens without chow chow–a tangy relish made from pickled vegetables like cabbage, peppers, and onions. It’s the ideal topping for beans, hot dogs, or anything that needs a boost of flavor.

Soppin’

The food is so good in the South that you don’t want to leave a drop. To “sop” up any leftover sauces, take a piece of cornbread or a biscuit and scoop up every last ounce. It’s the proper way to enjoy a nice meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hoppin’ John

Hoppin’ John is a simple but tasty and savory blend of black-eyed peas, rice, and pork (like bacon or ham hock) that’s served on New Year’s Day for good luck and prosperity. The dish’s roots come from Africa and is a classic meal you’ll find in the South.

Possum Pie

Possum Pie doesn’t sound like anything you’d want on your plate, but it’s a wildly popular dessert, especially in Arkansas. The pie has a graham cracker or pecan crust and with sweet layers of chocolate custard, cream cheese and vanilla pudding or sour cream. It’s a decadent treat that deceptively hides the layers under whipped cream, which is where the pie gets its name.

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies are a traditional Southern side made from eggs, flour and cornmeal and deep fried to a golden perfection.