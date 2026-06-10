5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Lunch Specials, According to Diners

Enjoy your favorite shrimp, salmon, and fried fish dishes for a fraction of the dinner price.

Many restaurants offer excellent lunch specials for diners who want to try their favorite meals at smaller portions and better value, and that includes seafood specials. Whether you’re craving fried fish or shrimp, salads or sandwiches, there are some great deals to be found for customers who like to dine early. Diners love these meals they order them on repeat, raving about the quality, taste, and value: Here are five chains with the best seafood lunch specials, according to fans.

Ocean Primee

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Ocean Prime has a Lunch Prix Fixe menu where guests can choose from a variety of starters like Lobster Bisque, Grilled Shrimp Salad, Teriyaki Salmon, and more, served with fresh baked cookies. “The Lobster Bisque 🦞: Creamy, rich, and full of flavor. A must-have starter,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

The Lunch Specials at Bonefish Grill are excellent: Diners can choose from options like the Off the Hook Fish Sandwich served with french fries and the Bonefish House Salad which can be topped with protein like salmon. “Consistently outstanding fresh seafood,” one fan said. “Delicious bang-bang shrimp and salmon.”

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has excellent lunch specials available Monday–Friday 11AM–4PM, including the Catfish & Shrimp combo and All-3-Value combo. “I was surprised by how good the food is here. Having grown up in Louisiana, I can get a little snobby about what seafood I eat. This place exceeded my expectations,” one diner said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Steakhouse Lunch Favorites at LongHorn Steakhouse come with a choice of a side, soup or salad, available Mon – Sat 11am – 3pm. Diners can choose from options including the LongHorn Salmon and Redrock Grilled Shrimp. “Longhorn for lunch is a must,” one fan said. “The food is great, service is great. The atmosphere is great. It’s my favorite steakhouse and they have so many specials that go on,” one fan shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has a great lunch menu where diners can get a deal on meals like Walt’s Favorite shrimp and Sailor’s Platter. “Walt’s Favorite Shrimps – This was the best choice of the fried, breaded shrimp in my opinion,” one diner said. “The shrimps were large and butterflied and then fried.”