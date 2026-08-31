5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Shrimp and Coleslaw, According to Diners

These popular restaurant chains serve top-rated fried shrimp and tangy coleslaw.

Fried shrimp and coleslaw is a classic seafood combo, the crispy juicy shrimp and crunchy, tangy coleslaw resulting in a truly delicious and satisfying meal. Unlike more special options like conch or clams, shrimp is widely available in restaurants across the country, but which ones have seafood customers go back for? If you’re craving excellent shrimp and slaw that is fresh, creamy, and tangy, here are five chains where diners have high praise for the food, drinks, and overall experience.

Islamorada Fish Company

Islamorada Fish Company has delicious fried shrimp on the lunch and dinner menu, served with french fries and coleslaw. “The shrimp was amazing and the gator bites were good, a bit chewy but worth definitely trying if you’ve never had gator,” one diner said. “The batter and seasoning is really good. This was the greatest experience and I’ll definitely be back for more.”

Pinchers

Diners at Pinchers can choose between a variety of different shrimp flavors and varieties, including coconut and Boom Boom shrimp, and of course tangy slaw. “Had a really good experience at Pinchers in Cape Coral. The seafood was incredibly fresh, the atmosphere right on the marina was awesome, and the service was fast and friendly,” one diner said.

Skippers Seafood & Chowder House

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Diners at Skippers Seafood & Chowder House can enjoy the crispy fried shrimp paired with tasty coleslaw. “I always get the Skippers Platter combo which comes with fish, shrimp, clams, fries, coleslaw, clam chowder, and a drink,” one fan shared. “It’s always cooked fresh and delicious! It’s big enough to share with someone but if you’re hungry then it’s a nice little seafood feast.”

Culver’s

Culver’s Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp goes perfectly with the chain’s delicious coleslaw, both as an a la carte choice or as part of a Value Basket. “The shrimp were pretty good considering it’s ‘fast food’, taters and gravy were good as well and the slaw was great!” one diner said. “I’ve had the shrimp before too and quite impressed for fast food chain,” another agreed.

DJs Clam Shack/slidetitle]

DJs Clam Shack has golden fried shrimp served with fries or coleslaw for hungry diners to feast on. “Excellent as always! Fish tacos are to die for, the fried shrimp is perfectly golden, brown and delicious,” one fan shared. “Fries, onion rings, and slaw for the win!”