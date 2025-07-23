7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and meatballs may be the most basic dish at an Italian restaurant. However, it can also be the most delicious – or not. Some chains serve overcooked pasta, lackluster sauce, and dry meatballs, adding up to a not-so-great meal. Luckily, some Italian chains have mastered the classic dish. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best spaghetti and meatballs.

Olive Garden

Our reviewer, Megan Hageman, selected Olive Garden’s spaghetti and meatballs as the third-best option out of four. An order comes with “three generously sized meatballs” and spaghetti noodles that “weighed in at a standard thickness,” and the top “ladled with a maroon-colored sauce,” and a sprinkle of basil and parmesan. As for the taste, ” good things are happening,” including the al dente noodles and the “juiciness” of the meatballs.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Known for their house-made meatballs and oversized portions, Maggiano’s nails the classic spaghetti and meatballs game every time. They recently upgraded the dish with a premium meatball. “Our Spaghetti and Wagyu Beef Meatball may just be a secret menu item, but it’s no secret how rich and flavorful our new Wagyu Beef is. Tell your server you want to try this delicious new dish today,” the restaurant shared on Facebook.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Head over to Carrabba’s Italian Grill for one of the best spaghetti and meatballs in town, according to our reviewer. “The plate comes with pomodoro sauce and a choice to leave it plain or top it with either meat sauce or meatballs,” the reviewer writes, adding that “something about this dish looked more authentic to me than the rest” with three “smaller herb and spice-spotted meatballs.” While similar to other restaurants, Carrabbas “has its competitor beat in two main areas,” she continues. “First, it delivers a wildly better balance of savory sauce to pasta which saves the spaghetti from being smothered and allows it to show off its own fresh, almost buttery flair. Second, and most importantly, these meatballs are a work of art. Cooked well and compactly with obvious hints of garlic and onion, they are like rounded drops of heaven, and if I was basing this taste test on meatballs alone, Carrabba’s would have taken home gold.”

Buca di Beppo

Famous for meatballs the size of softballs, Buca’s spaghetti dish is as show-stopping as it is delicious, ranking fourth on our reviewers’ list. Served family style, a “small” order, “which still feeds three guests,”costs $34.99.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

The Old Spaghetti Factory is a nostalgic chain keeps it old-school with handmade meatballs and classic marinara served in a vintage setting. The chain calls the dish it has been serving since its opening night in 1969 “an Italian classic.” It comes with two large handmade meatballs, “delicately seasoned with herbs and spices, then topped with our from scratch Marinara Sauce. It’s a delicious taste of tradition,” the menu says.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! delivers a comforting plate of spaghetti with juicy meatballs, made out of beef and pork, tangy tomato-basil sauce, plus Grana Padano Zanetti, the hard Italian cheese. According to our reviewer, there is a generous portion of meatballs, a sauce that is “on the lighter side and chunky.” And the taste? “A plate straight out of Nonna’s kitchen. Typically I would save the best for last, but I have to jump right into the surprise star of the meal: the sauce. It’s sweet yet well-seasoned and modestly applied yet robust, adhering well to the thicker-set noodles and announcing its presence in every bite. It just has that unspoken zip of authenticity and was the perfect match for the hearty meatballs.”

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

They offer an upscale twist with all-beef meatballs, roasted garlic, and a rich pomodoro sauce. The spaghetti and meatballs is “just like Mom used to make,” the restaurant recently shared on social media. “Our recipe is crafted with house-made beef, veal, pork + ricotta meatballs, romano, and spaghetti.”