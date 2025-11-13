6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Spaghetti and Meatballs, According to Pasta Fans

Spaghetti and meatballs is a classic Italian-American dish that is the epitome of good comfort food—the pasta, sauce, and meat all combine to make a perfect meal when you want something simple yet delicious. Many people have their own family recipes they swear by, but there are certain restaurants where diners say this dish is next-level good. Here are six chains with the best spaghetti and meatballs, according to customers.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy recently revamped its Family Style Menu and brought back classics like Eggplant Parmesan and Baked Ziti, but the Spaghetti & Wagyu Beef Meatball plate remains a firm fan-favorite dish. “Delicious,” one said via Instagram. “Yummy!” another agreed.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden serves up large portions of the Spaghetti & Meatballs dish from the classic menu. Diners also love the breadsticks and soup/salad. “So delicious and you’ll have delicious leftovers to look forward too!” one fan said.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s offers up a delicious Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs dish. “My whole family had dinner from here last night and there was not a single complaint – other than they wanted more! Spaghetti and meatballs was great…next best thing to homemade!” one fan said. “My favorite is the baked spaghetti, comes with meatballs, sausage & cheese & I add pepperoni. Bomb!!” another raved.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano's Macaroni Grill has a fan-favorite Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti dish, made with house-made beef, veal, pork and ricotta meatballs, romano, and spaghetti. "Had a business lunch here just recently," one diner who shared a picture of the dish said. "For a chain restaurant the food was good. I remember now why I like Macaroni Grill. Good environment for a business meeting."

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has yummy spaghetti hand-tossed in Pomodoro sauce, with the option to add meatballs, meat sauce, or both. “I get this every time we go! It’s perfect every single time also!” one diner said.

Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse serves up an Original Recipe Spaghetti With Meatballs fans rave about. The food was excellent like the 15 Layer Lasagna, my friend has Spaghetti and Meatballs with Mushroom, another one had the Pasta carbonara, and the last one had a huge salad,” one diner said.