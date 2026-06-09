5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak and Shrimp Combo, According to Diners

Satisfy your surf and turf cravings with these top-rated options from popular steakhouses.

Steak and shrimp is a popular surf and turf menu item, and for good reason: It doesn’t get any better than a beautifully-cooked savory steak paired with crispy fried or grilled shrimp, the seafood and red meat complementing each other perfectly. If you’re craving this classic combo, several steakhouses have platters so good diners order them on repeat, raving about the taste and quality of the food. Here are five chains with the best steak and shrimp combos, according to fans.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp combo with one lean, juicy sirloin steak and large seasoned grilled shrimp drizzled with garlic lemon pepper sauce, served with two sides. “My favorite spot when I am craving steak, Texas Roadhouse!!!” one diner said. “Sirloin Steak with grilled shrimp and mashed potatoes is a great combo. I always add grilled onions and mushrooms that bring the flavor to another level. I went with an 8oz steak and was still full because of the good portioned sides.”

Outback Steakhouse

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Outback Steakhouse has several steak and shrimp combos on the menu, like the 13oz Rockhampton Ribeye and choice of shrimp. “Everything was great! Steak cooked to perfection. Shrimp was delicious!” one fan said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse guests love the 6 oz. Renegade Sirloin with 8 ct. Redrock Grilled Shrimp plate. “I had a top sirloin with grilled shrimp combo. I prefer the chew of a good top sirloin over a ribeye and they did a perfect job,” one diner shared. “Cooking it at medium rare. The shrimp were seared perfectly and served over a nice bit of rice.”

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The Signature Steak & Shrimp at Saltgrass Steakhouse is made with Center-Cut Top Sirloin with grilled or fried shrimp. Guests can also add steak as a side to any steak order. “I had the 20oz Bone in Ribeye with shrimp and mashed potatoes,” one diner said. “The Ribeye was cooked to my liking and the sides were delicious as well! All in all it was a wonderful experience and I can’t wait to come back for another steak!”

Ruth’s Chris

The 4 oz. Petite Filets & Shrimp at Ruth’s Chris contains two tender 4-ounce filet medallions topped with six grilled jumbo shrimp. “I ordered the two 4oz petite with shrimp and a side of brussels. My partner ordered a 24oz t-bone and the lobster Mac n cheese. All of it was delicious! The steak was cooked to perfection, literally pink and tender,” one fan said.