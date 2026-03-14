 Skip to content

5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Surf and Turf Combos Under $25

Evidence-Based
Discover the 5 best chain restaurants serving delicious surf and turf combos for under $25.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 14, 2026

If you like red meat and seafood, you can’t go wrong with ordering a surf and turf combo. The pairing of seafood and steak has been done forever, but the term was coined in the 1960s. Fun fact: It is also referred to as “reef and beef” in Australia. The best-of-both-worlds option lets you indulge in a rich, juicy, and filling steak alongside a more refreshing seafood dish. It can get pricy, especially with desirable cuts of steak and lobster. However, there are a handful of restaurants serving options under $25. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best surf and turf combos under $25.

Outback Tuesday Tails & Sirloin

Shutterstock

Outback’s Tuesday Tails & Sirloin is one of the chain’s weekday deals, an unbeatable lobster tail and steak combo that offers serious bang for the buck. Every Tuesday, you can get a “succulent” steamed lobster tail paired with their “juicy” Center-Cut Sirloin, plus a steakhouse potato and side. And, all of it costs just $24.99.

Texas Roadhouse Sirloin & Shrimp

Shutterstock

Texas Roadhouse allows you to add Sidekick Grilled Shrimp to any steak for $7.99. You can get up to an 8-ounce steak and shrimp for under $25. “This is an affordable way to enjoy steak and seafood at Texas Roadhouse,” Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, previously told ETNT. The steak is always cooked to perfection and the nicely seasoned shrimp makes the ideal meal.”

LongHorn 6oz Sirloin & Shrimp

Shutterstock

The 6 oz. Renegade Sirloin with 8 ct. Redrock Grilled Shrimp is a steal for $24.29. It comes with a “lean and hearty” 6 oz. center-cut sirloin is paired with two skewers of our Red Rock Grilled Shrimp, glazed with smoky tomato butter and served over rice. “Classics like Flo’s Filet & Lobster Tail or Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp bring the heat: fresh, tender steaks loaded with killer seasoning, buttery lobster tails, or those fiery grilled shrimp that pack explosive taste in every bite,”  Chef Andrew says. “It’s warm, made-fresh magic with that comfort-food soul hitting the sweet spot between bold flavor and addictive just one more energy. This one’s got heart, fire, and pure crowd roaring deliciousness!”

Cheddar’s 6oz Sirloin & Shrimp

Shutterstock

Cheddar’s 6oz Sirloin & Shrimp is an affordable, scratch-kitchen classic. The combo starts at $17.99, and includes a 6 oz. center-cut top sirloin with grilled or beer-battered shrimp, served with two sides.

Cracker Barrel Sirloin & Shrimp

Shutterstock

Over at Cracker Barrel, the Big Easy Steak & Shrimp is a spicy option. It comes with a 10 oz. New York strip steak topped with grilled shrimp and a zesty Creole sauce, served with two classic sides and biscuits or corn muffins for just $23.49.

 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
// // //

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family