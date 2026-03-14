Discover the 5 best chain restaurants serving delicious surf and turf combos for under $25.

If you like red meat and seafood, you can’t go wrong with ordering a surf and turf combo. The pairing of seafood and steak has been done forever, but the term was coined in the 1960s. Fun fact: It is also referred to as “reef and beef” in Australia. The best-of-both-worlds option lets you indulge in a rich, juicy, and filling steak alongside a more refreshing seafood dish. It can get pricy, especially with desirable cuts of steak and lobster. However, there are a handful of restaurants serving options under $25. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best surf and turf combos under $25.

Outback Tuesday Tails & Sirloin

Outback’s Tuesday Tails & Sirloin is one of the chain’s weekday deals, an unbeatable lobster tail and steak combo that offers serious bang for the buck. Every Tuesday, you can get a “succulent” steamed lobster tail paired with their “juicy” Center-Cut Sirloin, plus a steakhouse potato and side. And, all of it costs just $24.99.

Texas Roadhouse Sirloin & Shrimp

Texas Roadhouse allows you to add Sidekick Grilled Shrimp to any steak for $7.99. You can get up to an 8-ounce steak and shrimp for under $25. “This is an affordable way to enjoy steak and seafood at Texas Roadhouse,” Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, previously told ETNT. The steak is always cooked to perfection and the nicely seasoned shrimp makes the ideal meal.”

LongHorn 6oz Sirloin & Shrimp

The 6 oz. Renegade Sirloin with 8 ct. Redrock Grilled Shrimp is a steal for $24.29. It comes with a “lean and hearty” 6 oz. center-cut sirloin is paired with two skewers of our Red Rock Grilled Shrimp, glazed with smoky tomato butter and served over rice. “Classics like Flo’s Filet & Lobster Tail or Renegade Sirloin & Redrock Grilled Shrimp bring the heat: fresh, tender steaks loaded with killer seasoning, buttery lobster tails, or those fiery grilled shrimp that pack explosive taste in every bite,” Chef Andrew says. “It’s warm, made-fresh magic with that comfort-food soul hitting the sweet spot between bold flavor and addictive just one more energy. This one’s got heart, fire, and pure crowd roaring deliciousness!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheddar’s 6oz Sirloin & Shrimp

Cheddar’s 6oz Sirloin & Shrimp is an affordable, scratch-kitchen classic. The combo starts at $17.99, and includes a 6 oz. center-cut top sirloin with grilled or beer-battered shrimp, served with two sides.

Cracker Barrel Sirloin & Shrimp

Over at Cracker Barrel, the Big Easy Steak & Shrimp is a spicy option. It comes with a 10 oz. New York strip steak topped with grilled shrimp and a zesty Creole sauce, served with two classic sides and biscuits or corn muffins for just $23.49.