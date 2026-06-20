5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Marsala Dinners, According to Diners

These popular Italian restaurant chains serve up the most flavorful versions of the classic comforting dish.

Chicken Marsala is a delicious Italian-American staple dish, made with pan-fried chicken cutlets and savory mushrooms in a rich and creamy sauce. This comfort food classic is usually served with mashed potatoes and pasta and fresh green veggies are always a good idea. There are so many recipes for this simple yet flavorful dish online, but if you’re craving a good restaurant meal, the following spots get it right every time: Here are five restaurant chains with the best chicken marsala, according to fans.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

The Chicken Marsala at Carrabba’s Italian Grill is a fan-favorite menu item. “Chicken Marsala was very tasty, plenty of delicious mushrooms and cooked just right, but more of a brown sauce and less of the wine forward cream based take on the traditional classic,” one fan said.

Maria’s Italian Kitchen

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Maria’s Italian Kitchen has a tasty Chicken Marsala plate made with chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and marsala wine, served with spaghetti marsala and seasonal vegetables. “My go-to restaurant when mommy needs a night off from cooking… Thanks Maria’s for consistently serving me the best chicken Marsala. We loved it as usual,” one diner said.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has a lovely Chicken Marsala made with roasted mushrooms, caramelized onion, and spaghetti aglio olio. “You get bread with oil and vinegar to start. Service was so quick and all of our food came out very fast and warm. The chicken Marsala was my favorite and had so much flavor!” one fan raved.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Stuffed Chicken Marsala is a hearty dish made with grilled chicken breast stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes and topped with a creamy marsala mushroom, served with creamy mashed potatoes. “It was very good–the mushroom sauce was great, the chicken not overcooked/dry, and the mashed potatoes creamy and filling,” one guest shared. “The portions for this plate are great, 3 mid-sized chicken breasts and 2 hearty ploppings of mashed potatoes.”

Buca di Beppo

The Chicken Marsala at Buca di Beppo is served family-style, and contains baby portobello mushrooms in a traditional Marsala wine reduction. “The food was very good. Portions were very generous,” one diner said. “Personally the chicken Marsala was really good.”