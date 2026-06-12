5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Pasta Dishes, According to Diners

From creamy alfredo to lobster carbonara, these popular chains serve top-rated seafood pasta.

Seafood pasta is a popular dish everywhere from seafood spots to Italian restaurants, usually made with delicious shellfish like mussels or shrimp. This light yet filling meal goes perfectly with sides like garlic bread and salad, and there are endless variations on sauce, from spicy tomato-based options to creamy white alfredos. If you’re craving a savory pasta made with the freshest ingredients and tastiest sides, here are five restaurant chains where fans rave about the delicious seafood pasta options.

Bonefish Grill

The Scallops and Shrimp Scampi Pasta at Bonefish Grill is a fan-favorite menu item made with linguine, white wine garlic lemon sauce, parmesan, and diced tomato. “The food was so delicious that we ate too quick to finish it all. Our take home containers were such a cute personalized touch,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Seafood Alfredo at McCormick & Schmick’s is a creamy, rich pasta made with bay scallops, shrimp, black pepper fettuccine, and Parmigiano Reggiano. “We ordered Seafood Alfredo, Parmesan Flounder with Shrimp Scampi Topping…. All of our food arrived warm and tasted wonderful,” one diner shared.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has several delicious seafood pasta options on the menu, like Chef KB’s Lobster Carbonara and Shrimp Scampi with spaghetti. “The ribeye was tender and cooked perfectly, the mashed potatoes had a subtle garlic flavor, and the lobster carbonara was creamy and generously filled with lobster,” one fan said.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão’s Lobster Mac & Cheese is a rich, delicious pasta dish made with buttery lobster, rich cheese sauce, and Panko breadcrumbs, one of my all-time favorite seafood mac and cheese options. The chain is hosting watching parties for Brazil’s first World Cup match, so definitely get a World Caip cocktail (or several) to celebrate.

The Capital Grille

The Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese at The Capital Grille is another excellent option, made with al dente pasta tossed with a proprietary blend of cream cheese, mascarpone, Parmesan and havarti; topped with a white cheddar and Grana Padano crust. “Absolutely positively get the lobster mac and cheese. One of my favorites from any restaurant,” one diner said.