5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Tender Baskets, According to Diners

From golden-fried classics to bold dipping sauces, these popular chains score top marks.

Chicken tenders were once firmly relegated to the kids’ menu, but these days tenders are finally getting their due. This meal is made from marinated, breaded, and deep-fried chicken tenders which are golden and crispy on the outside, and juicy and tender on the inside. The flavor options are endless, as are the dipping sauces, making this fried chicken the ultimate fun meal, especially when paired with fries in a basket: Here are five chains with the best chicken tender baskets according to fans.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s chicken finger combo baskets (and of course, the famous Cane Sauce) are raved about by diners. “The chicken fingers were perfect! They didn’t have all the excess crusty, salty skin you would expect from store-bought fried chicken. Their chicken fingers had mild fried coating in a nice golden color and they were real chicken,” one fan said.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s wings and chicken finger combos are a hit with fans who love the quality and value. “Zaxby’s chicken fingers are one of their standout items—crispy, well-seasoned, and juicy. They’re hand-breaded and have a slightly peppery kick that appeals to many fans of Southern-style fried chicken,” one diner said.

Chili’s

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Chili’s Nashville Hot tenders are delicious, fans say. “Today I wanted to try the new Nashville Hot chicken crispers, nothing like what I was expecting but they were actually really tasty, lil spicy, not bad at all. Would for sure get them again,” one fan shared.

Wingstop

Wingstop is known for chicken wings, but the Crispy Tenders are a must-have. “I got plain tenders and fries. Tenders were hot, juicy and fresh. Fries are not bad, just a little salty,” one customer said.

Popeyes

Popeyes Louisiana-style crispy tenders are packed with flavor, fans say. “I love them. They’re all I get. With the fries and bbq sauce,” one diner said. “I think, with Mardi Gras Mustard sauce, they are perfection. Actually, they’re great with any dipping sauce,” another agreed.